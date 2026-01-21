Kumu Kahua Theatre to Showcase New Talent in 2026 Directing Class

🎭 NEW! Hawaii Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Hawaii & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Kumu Kahua Artistic Director, Harry Wong III, will lead a theatre direction course focused on script study and critical analysis of productions.

A small group of students will be selected to receive instruction on how to “think like a

director;” they will receive instruction, read and discuss plays, then view and critique four to five upcoming productions through the remainder of 2025-2026 at various theatres on O‘ahu. The course will consist of five 3-hour sessions, in addition to viewing of four to five productions.

The goal of this course is to identify and support burgeoning directors to possibly assistant direct upcoming Kumu Kahua Theatre productions and programs, and thereby add to the pool of trained and experienced theatre directors.

Students of various levels of experience are invited to apply. All selected students will receive this instruction free from Kumu Kahua Theatre STAGES.

There will also be three slots available for individuals wishing to audit this class. If selected, the cost to audit this class will be $300.

If you would like to be considered for this course, please complete this form and upload your resume by January 23rd. Selected students will receive further information and the course will begin in early February, 2026.