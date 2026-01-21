Kumu Kahua Theatre and Bamboo Ridge Press Reveal Winner Of December Prompt

🎭 NEW! Hawaii Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Hawaii & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The December Go Try PlayWrite winner is Robert Csoma for his piece Leonardo da Vinci Makes a Social Post.

Robert Csoma is an amateur playwright. Several of his short plays were published in drama anthologies in Fall 2025. One of his short plays, Crawl, was produced in October 2025 in London, UK. Three of his short plays will be produced in the US and the UK in 2026, between January and May.

The December 2025 Prompt was:

A social media prompt. Write a ten-page maximum scene or an eight-page maximum monologue of a historical figure living well before the internet making a social media post now on one of the various platforms. Stay away from fictional characters; real people from history. Have fun.

They are accepting entries for the January contest HERE

Each month Kumu Kahua Theatre co-sponsors this playwriting contest with Bamboo Ridge Press in their combined effort to nurture local playwrights and authors. Each month a different judge is pulled from amongst the theatre practitioners in the Hawaii theatre community. All plays submitted are read by Kumu Kahua Theatre Artistic Director, Harry Wong III.

Contest Rules: Each entrant must write a 5-page monologue and/or a 10-page scene based on monthly requirements. Each month a new prompt will be chosen by Kumu Kahua Theatre's Artistic Director. The prompt will be given on or by the 1st of the month and the due date will always be the last day of the month. All entries must be written in traditional play format; instructions on this format can be found here: https://www.dramatistsguild.com/script-formats courtesy of the Dramatists Guild.



There will be one winner each month. Scripts will be submitted to the judges anonymously. So please do not put your name on the cover of your script. Winners will receive $100.00 and a subscription to Bamboo Ridge Press.