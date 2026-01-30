LINE CIRCLE SPHERE Comes to Honolulu Theatre For Youth

🎭 NEW! Hawaii Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Hawaii & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

This Valentine's Day, Honolulu Theatre for Youth (HTY) and Capitol Modern will present LINE CIRCLE SPHERE at Capitol Modern: The Hawaiʻi State Art Museum. The show, created by Danica Rosengren and the HTY Ensemble, is specifically designedfor young people who have developmental differences, are neurodivergent, and/or have high needs. It is the third collaboration between the theatre company and the museum and is a multi-sensory play about the elements of art and the art that is all around us.

HTY hopes that the free performances on February 14th at 1pm and 3pm, offer an opportunity for families with high needs keiki to share a sweet afternoon together.

Audience members will join HTY performers in the bright and colorful Immersive Gallery at Capitol Modern where they will explore lines, colors, shapes, and textures in an interactive, highly individualized performance specifically designed for neurodivergent young people and their caregivers. The actors directly interact with audience members to create a unique sensory experience for each person. Audience members may move around the space, make noise, and will be invited to be showered with dots, be surrounded by yellow, and build a new sculpture in the space together.

Danica Rosengren, director and creator of the show shared, “Our society is built with neurotypical physically-abled people in mind, which means that if someone doesn't fit into that thinking or being, they hear a lot of “no's.” This show is specifically built for our audiences to hear “yes.” We provide sensory opportunities for the audience, and then they choose how and in which way they would like to interact.”

The performance is free and space is limited to 8 children and their caregivers. Reservations are prioritized for young people who have developmental disabilities and differences. Upon reserving a free ticket, a member of HTY's staff will reach out via email to learn more about the special needs of your keiki, so the team can provide the best experience possible.

LINE CIRCLE SPHERE at Capitol Modern runs approximately 35 minutes and is suitable for all ages, including very young audiences. Two performances, 1pm and 3pm, will be held at Capitol Modern: The Hawaiʻi State Art Museum on Saturday, February 14, 2026.