VIDEO: STARLIGHT EXPRESS Cast and Crew Perform From the Show

Performers, musicians and creatives from 32 years of STARLIGHT EXPRESS teamed up to spread this amazing message.

Oct. 2, 2020  

Cast members from the German production of Starlight Express - Das rasanteste Musical im Universum have created a new video to provide an uplifting message during these difficult times.

"Especially in these hard times, we need a light at the end of the tunnel," the video's caption reads. "Performers, musicians and creatives from 32 years of STARLIGHT EXPRESS teamed up to spread this amazing message."

Watch the video below!


