The Berliner Philharmonie Schedules First Post-Lockdown Performance For This Friday

Classic FM has reported that the Berliner Philharmonie has scheduled its first post-lockdown live performance this Friday.

Public performances by the Berlin Philharmonic were suspended from March 11 as the German capital entered lockdown. Friday's concert will adhere to current social distancing guidelines in Germany. Players in the orchestra will be spaced out from one another on stage. The program includes Arvo Pärt's Fratres, music by Ligeti, Barber's Adagio for Strings and a chamber version of Mahler's Symphony No. 4 with soprano Christiane Karg.

There will be no audience present, and the performance will be live-streamed for free via the orchestra's Digital Concert Hall.

The orchestra said "In light of the coronavirus crisis, it was hardly to be expected that the Berlin Philharmonic's European Concert would take place at all this year. But now the concert will still happen - in a different form. Instead of a planned guest appearance in Tel Aviv, the Berlin Phil will perform in the empty Philharmonie in chamber orchestra formation, under strict health guidelines."

