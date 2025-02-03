STAATSKAPELLE BERLIN & FINNEGAN DOWNIE DEAR Comes to Pierre Boulez Saal

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



From January 2025, the Staatsoper Unter den Linden will stage György Kurtág's only opera, Fin de partie, based on Samuel Beckett's Endgame. Parallel to the performances, the Staatskapelle and vocal soloists will be performing Kurtág's 1990 Beckett homage What Is the Word in the Pierre Boulez Hall, continuing the orchestra's series of annual guest concerts. Compositions by Béla Bartók and Franz Schubert frame Kurtág's fascinating work.

As in the previous season, the young British conductor Finnegan Downie Dear will be at the helm.

Béla Bartók - Divertimento for string orchestra Sz 113

György Kurtág - Samuel Beckett: What Is the Word op. 30b

Franz Schubert - Symphony No. 5 in B flat major D 485

Comments