Review: KEIN PARDON at First Stage Hamburg

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



“Kein Pardon” is a musical comedy and an homage to the TV culture of the last century. Back in these days – before the streaming companies changed the business - Saturday evening live shows and their hosts were a fixed part in the life of millions of people. These popular shows swept the streets and were the talk of the town the day after. This culture sets the scope for the action of this musical: An average middle-class family of three generations are living together and running their own more or less successful party service. Television is a welcomed distraction. First and foremost, Peter, the twenty-something guy, is aiming to became part of this sparkling business. When he gets the opportunity, he realises very soon that the alluring beauty of this business is only a skin deep and hosts, like the glorious Heinz Wäscher, aren’t necessarily nice guys. Even Peter has to learn his own lesson - that stary airs can change oneself not for the better.

The show was developed by Hape Kerkeling and Thomas Hermanns. It originally premiered in 2011. Now a refreshed staging by Franziska Kuropka can be seen at the First Stage Theatre in Hamburg. The productions at the First Stage are regularly casting their roles by graduates of the Stage School Hamburg. The young talents are often accompanied by experienced actors.

Nik Breidenbach (#nik_breidenbach_2) joins the cast. He plays the host, Heinz Wäscher, an aging TV star with an overestimated ego. Honestly speaking, I cannot think of a better choice. Nik is an experienced actor and musical performer with a focus on the comedy genre.

I’d like to name the following young actors, who took leading roles in this production:

Munja Meier (#munja_viktoria), Ilka Kottkamp (#ilkakottkamp), Sophia Brommund and Philip Rakoczy (#philip.rakoczy). All of them were performing with passion and energy, and they could transport this spirit to the audience. Because of them and their highly talented cast mates, it is a fresh, lively and convincing show, which shouldn’t be missed at the First Stage in Hamburg https://firststagehamburg.de/.

Reader Reviews

Need more Germany Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...