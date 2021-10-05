Mäuseken Wackelohr comes to Atze Musiktheater this month. The performances are set for October 9-28, 2021.

A mouse with a wiggly ear falls in love with a mouse. He lives on the roof opposite. To get there, there are many adventures to be had. A sweet must be conquered, a cat defeated and a sleepy landlady outwitted. The mouse gets help from the clever ant and the friendly pigeons. But beware! One of the two helpers could be a traitor ...

Christian-O. Hille tells the story with a broom, a hand brush, an accordion and a vibraphone. In doing so, he leads his audience virtuously into the world of the mice, playfully inspiring their imagination. Objects and instruments become fellow players. Director Stefan Kreißig's play, which lasts just under 45 minutes, inaugurates the new tent stage in the upper foyer.

Learn more at https://www.visitberlin.de/en/event/mauseken-wackelohr.