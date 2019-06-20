GLEN MILLER ORCHESTRA to Play at Embassy Theater

The Glen Miller Orchestra will return to the Embassy Theater Aug. 6.

The legendary Glenn Miller Orchestra from New York will perform one night only in Fort Wayne, IN as they tour the world, bringing timeless classics like In the Mood, Moonlight Serenade, Chattanooga Choo Choo, Pennsylvania 6-5000, String of Pearls and Tuxedo Junction back to the stage. Even 80 years after founding his famous orchestra, the music of Glenn Miller is alive and well!

On a memorable evening, August 6th, 18 musicians and singers will bring the unforgettable Glenn Miller sound to the Embassy Theatre, performing timeless songs that everyone remembers. This is a must-see show for jazz and swing fans alike or the incurable romantics who want to step back in time. The legendary Glenn Miller was the most successful of all the dance bandleaders back in the Swing era of the 1930s and 1940s.

For tickets and more information about the Glen Miller Orchestra's stop in Fort Wayne, tap here.





