Red Nose Company's FRANKENSTEIN and THE CAVEMAN Cancelled

The corona coordination group in the metropolitan area announced that current restrictions and recommendations will be extended in the capital area until January 10th.

This means that the Red Nose Company's Frankenstein, who will be on Saturday 9.1. at 14 pm, and the Caveman on Sunday 10.1. at 16 pm, has been cancelled.

In addition, all training rooms are closed until 10.1.2021

Aleksanterin teatteri will be in touch with customers regarding ticket matters as soon as possible.