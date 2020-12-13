Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Advertisement

Red Nose Company's FRANKENSTEIN and THE CAVEMAN Cancelled

Aleksanterin teatteri will be in touch with customers regarding ticket matters as soon as possible. 

Dec. 13, 2020  

The corona coordination group in the metropolitan area announced that current restrictions and recommendations will be extended in the capital area until January 10th.

This means that the Red Nose Company's Frankenstein, who will be on Saturday 9.1. at 14 pm, and the Caveman on Sunday 10.1. at 16 pm, has been cancelled.

In addition, all training rooms are closed until 10.1.2021

Aleksanterin teatteri will be in touch with customers regarding ticket matters as soon as possible.



Related Articles View More Finland Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • 9 James Monroe Iglehart Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!
  • 8 Videos That Make Us Excited for the Broadway Princess Party's Holiday Concert from 54 Below!
  • VIDEO: Get a Sneak Peek of BROADWAY PRINCESS HOLIDAY PARTY with Susan Egan, Laura Osnes, and Courtney Reed!
  • 14 Shows Streaming on BroadwayWorld Events This Week!