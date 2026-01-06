The Finnish National Opera and Ballet Perform LA TRAVIATA in February

🎭 NEW! Finland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Finland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Finnish National Opera and Ballet will perform La Traviata beginning next month. Performances will run 11 February - 25 March 2026.

La Traviata has enthralled audiences at the Finnish National Opera since 1988, with over 200 performances to date. Its enduring popularity is ensured by the pristine white set evoking the 19th century, the sumptuously beautiful costumes, and of course, the music, which echoes both the sorrow of loss and the splendour of Parisian soirées.

Alfredo’s family, part of Parisian high society, disapproves of his love affair with a celebrated courtesan. Far more virtuous than the so-called gentlemen who condemn her, Violetta chooses to give up their love. When the young lovers reunite, death has already taken her into its embrace.

If you long for a full-blooded opera classic, La Traviata is the perfect choice. The intimate story of love torn apart by illness is immortalised in Giuseppe Verdi’s (1813–1901) masterful music, which never fails to stir the heart. This intoxicatingly beautiful production by the Finnish National Opera echoes the very finest traditions of opera.

La Traviata is based on Alexandre Dumas’ novel The Lady of the Camellias (1848), which itself was inspired by a true story. Over the years, it has been adapted into plays, ballets, films, and even the musical Moulin Rouge! To this day, visitors in Paris lay flowers at the grave of the real-life heroine.

