RIISTAPOLKU to Play at Helsinki City Theatre

Riistapolku, roughly translated as The Game Trail will play at the Helsinki City Theatre this fall and winter until December 28, 2019.

Riistapolku follows 13 year old Hanni and her forbidden relationship with a 19 year old boy named Franz. Hanni's parents, Erwin and Hilda, along with the rest of the community reject this relationship and try to forbid the two from being together. Eventually, Franz is arrested for the relationship, but it still persists on. This complex asks the question of who has the right to love and when innocence ends.

The play features work by Vesa Tapio Valo, Lauri Maijala, Antti Mattila, Elina Kolehmainen, Kari Leppälä, Alex Saura, and Henri Karjalainen.

For more information and tickets, visit https://hkt.fi/esitykset/riistapolku/





