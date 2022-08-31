Streaming Tickets Available for IN CONVERSATION WITH DAVID BYRNE One Night Only Event Moderated by Radiolab

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts Off-Center and WNYC Studios' Radiolab are offering $10 streaming tickets to the exclusive conversation between Academy, Grammy and Tony Award-winning artist David Byrne and neuroscientist Thalia Wheatley on Monday, September 12, moderated by Radiolab co-host Latif Nasser.

In conjunction with the official opening of David Byrne and Mala Gaonkar's immersive world premiere production, Theater of the Mind, on Tuesday, September 13, the live conversation will explore the intersections between art and science and the neuroscience research that inspired this groundbreaking production. A limited number of in-person tickets are available at varying price levels from $55 - $1,000, which may include a photo opportunity with David Byrne, cocktails with the creative team, reserved seating, and more.

Steaming and in-person tickets for this exclusive event are available now and proceeds will support Off-Center immersive programming at the DCPA, a non-profit organization. For more information and to purchase tickets visit theateroftheminddenver.com.

EVENT DETAILS:

DCPA & Radiolab

present

IN CONVERSATION WITH David Byrne

A Benefit to Support DCPA Off-Center

Panel Moderated by Radiolab Co-Host Latif Nasser

Featuring David Byrne & Thalia Wheatley

September 12, 2022 | Seawell Ballroom, Helen Bonfils Theatre Complex

On Monday, September 12, the DCPA will be hosting David Byrne, Radiolab co-host Latif Nasser, and Thalia Wheatley for an intimate panel discussion. Go way, way behind the scenes and learn about the intersection of art and science and the research that inspired Theater of the Mind.

Tickets range from $10 for Streaming Tickets, $55 for General Admission to $1,000 for Premium VIP tickets, which may include a photo opportunity with David Byrne, cocktails with the creative team, reserved seating, and more. All proceeds will benefit Off-Center, the non-profit Denver Center's home for immersive, experiential theatre.



ABOUT OFF-CENTER

Off-Center produces unexpected theatrical experiences that put the audience at the center of the story. What began in 2010 as a small theatrical test kitchen has grown into a signature line of programming for the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, credited with bringing immersive theatre to Colorado and helping establish Denver as a national hub for immersive art.

Among Off-Center's large-scale productions that have garnered local and national praise are: Sweet & Lucky created with New York-based Third Rail Projects, Camp Christmas with artist Lonnie Hanzon, The Last Defender with The House Theatre of Chicago, Perception featuring live music by Tom Hagerman of DeVotchKa, and a 360-degree staging of The Wild Party. With support from the Doris Duke and Wallace foundations, Off-Center has been recognized as a leader in developing new programming that attracts new audiences. Through Off-Center, the DCPA is the only professional regional theatre in the country regularly developing and producing large-scale immersive and experiential work. www.denvercenter.org



ABOUT WNYC STUDIOS' RADIOLAB

Radiolab is on a curiosity bender. We ask deep questions and use investigative journalism to get the answers. A given episode might whirl you through science, legal history, and into the home of someone halfway across the world. The show is known for innovative sound design, smashing information into music. It is hosted by Lulu Miller and Latif Nasser.

Radiolab is available on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Check your local station for airtimes. It's also available via the CBC, ABC, and the BBC. Radiolab is part of the WNYC Studios portfolio.