Ryan Hamilton Comes to the Newman Center in January

Comedy Works Entertainment presents RYAN HAMILTON at The Newman Center for the Performing Arts at the University of Denver on Saturday, January 28th at 7:00pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 16th at 10:00am and are $35.00 plus applicable fees. All tickets may be purchased through the Newman Center Box Office, newmantix.com, or 303-871-7220.

Ryan's one-hour Netflix stand-up special, Happy Face, has been reviewed as "the special you can't watch enough times." This has been followed by a wealth of television appearances and a non-stop headlining tour. Armed with the unique perspective of growing up in rural Idaho to become a favorite in the New York stand-up comedy scene, he's one-of-a-kind. He's been named one of Rolling Stone's Five Comics to Watch; and his recent appearances include The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and Conan, as well as opening spots for Jerry Seinfeld and Jim Gaffigan.

"One of the most reliably funny regulars at the Comedy Cellar, an observational comic who often riffs on the absurdity of his own wholesomeness." -The New York Times

"It was fresh, poignant, and light-hearted without sacrificing depth." - Forget The Box review of Ryan's show "Edgy, Boundary-Pushing Comedian" at the 2017 Montreal Just for Laughs Comedy Festival