Emo Phillips To Perform At Comedy Works Downtown

Emo Phillips will perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square, with multiple shows scheduled around New Year’s Eve and the first weekend of the new year.

Phillips has performed more than 7,000 stand-up shows in comedy clubs, colleges, and theatres, including an extended engagement at the Playhouse Theatre in London’s West End. In recent years, he toured internationally with Weird Al Yankovic, appearing in more than 200 concerts across three continents, and has performed at venues including Carnegie Hall.

Beginning his career in Chicago in 1976, Phillips has released multiple comedy albums, recorded several cable comedy specials including an hour-long special for HBO, and appeared on network television in both the United States and the United Kingdom. His film credits include UHF, and his voice work has appeared in animated series such as Adventure Time and Home Movies. Stand-up comedy remains his primary performance focus.

Phillips will host New Year’s Eve at Comedy Works Downtown on December 31, 2025, with additional performances scheduled January 2 and January 3.

Tickets

Phillips will perform on December 31 at 5:00 p.m., 7:30 p.m., and 10:00 p.m., with ticket prices ranging from $15 to $55. Additional shows are scheduled January 2 at 6:30 p.m. and 8:45 p.m., and January 3 at 6:00 p.m. and 8:15 p.m., with tickets priced at $25. Advance tickets are available at ComedyWorks.com.

