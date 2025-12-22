Performance Now Theatre Company To Present Rodgers & Hammerstein’s SOUTH PACIFIC

🎭 NEW! Denver Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Denver & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Performance Now Theatre Company will present RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN’S SOUTH PACIFIC at the Lakewood Cultural Center. The musical will run from January 9 through January 25, 2026, with performances on Friday and Saturday evenings and Saturday and Sunday matinees.

RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN’S SOUTH PACIFIC

With music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, and a book by Oscar Hammerstein II and Joshua Logan, South Pacific is based on James A. Michener’s Pulitzer Prize–winning book Tales of the South Pacific. Set during World War II, the musical follows two intercultural love stories unfolding against the backdrop of the Pacific theater. U.S. Navy nurse Nellie Forbush falls in love with French planter Emile de Becque, while Lieutenant Joe Cable develops a relationship with a young island woman named Liat, as both confront deeply ingrained prejudices amid the pressures of war.

The Performance Now Theatre Company production is directed and choreographed by Kelly Van Oosbree, with music direction by Heather Iris Holt. The cast includes Sarah Kit Farrell as Nellie Forbush, Jeremy Rill as Emile de Becque, Joyce Cole as Bloody Mary, Burke Walton as Lt. Joe Cable, and Jeff Parker as Luther Billis, along with an ensemble of additional performers.

The score includes songs such as “Some Enchanted Evening,” “I’m Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair,” “Younger Than Springtime,” “There Is Nothin’ Like a Dame,” and “Bali Ha’i.”

Tickets

Performances will take place Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., with matinees on Saturdays and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. Tickets start at $33, including a $5 service fee, and are available online at performancenow.org or by calling 303-987-7845. The Lakewood Cultural Center is located at 470 South Allison Parkway in Lakewood, Colorado.

