Dirtyfish Theater To Present The World Premiere of DAUGHTERING

Dirtyfish Theater has announced the world premiere of “Daughtering,” a funny, fierce and deeply resonant new play by Denver playwright Nina Alice Miller, running March 13–22, 2026 at the Carsen Theatre, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder, CO 80302.

In "Daughtering,” three generations of women navigate living, dying and the dead when they are called home to appease unruly spirits. Sixteen to seventy-something, each carries her own idea of what it means to be a daughter: caregiver, rebel, keeper of the stories, breaker of the cycle. Over the course of three charged days and nights, the daughters navigate relationship, grief, and the business of the old house that contains them, alive in its own way with memory and an impressive population of mice. What unfolds is a darkly humorous, emotionally resonant exploration of identity, inheritance and the universal work of becoming who we are, despite (and because of) where we come from. The play culminates in DIY ceremony and catharsis – as tender, fierce and complicated as daughtering itself.

Director Nicolette Vajtay has cast Mary Campbell as Olga, Meg Chamberlain as Lisa, Katherine Garner as Natalie and Jessica Czapla as Mare.

Nina Alice Miller is a playwright, dramaturg and theatrical community-builder in Denver, Colorado. She is co-founder and co-producer of Denver's Rough Draught Playwrights: An Open Mic Theatrical Playground; and co-founder of the Dirtyfish Theater collective. Her full-length plays are The Living (Athena Project Festival), Fisheaters (Vintage New Play Festival), Agon of the West (And Toto Too staged reading and a Creede Headwaters finalist), Whole World (And Toto Too staged reading) and Daughtering. Her short plays have been seen at Red Rocks Community College Western Showcase, Mirror Image Arts, And Toto Too, Dirtyfish Theater, Theatre29, Millibo Art Theatre and Tiger's Heart Players, and she is a regular contributor to the And Toto Too Annual Play Crawl. Nina is a member of the Dramatists Guild, a graduate of North Carolina School of the Arts and holds a PhD in English from Northwestern University.

Dirtyfish Theater is a collective of seven mid-career playwrights comprised of Tami Canaday, William Missouri Downs, Lisa Wagner Erickson, Ellen K. Graham, Leslie C. Lewis, Nina Alice Miller and Jeffrey Neuman. DFT was founded to broaden production opportunities for Colorado playwrights.

Performances are Friday, March 13 and Saturday, March 14 at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, March 15 at 2:00 p.m., Monday, March 16 at 7:30 p.m., Friday March 20 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday March 21 at 2:00 and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, March 21 at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are $37.00, $15.00 for students, $23.00 for Industry Night (includes service charge)and are available online at the Dairy Arts Center box office https://thedairy.org/series/daughtering or by calling 303-444-7328.

