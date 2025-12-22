Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre To Host New Year’s Eve Celebration

🎭 NEW! Denver Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Denver & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre will host a New Year’s Eve celebration featuring alumni performers Luiza Vitucci and Matt Frye. The event will take place at the theatre in Grand Lake and include a live performance with musical accompaniment by Michael Querio on piano and Todd Hale on bass.

Vitucci previously spent four summers at Rocky Mountain Rep as both a performer and youth theatre director. Her past roles at the theatre include Bea in Something Rotten!, Bella Rose in Desperate Measures, and Beverly in Come From Away, for which she received a Colorado Theatre Guild Henry Award for Outstanding Performer.

Frye has also appeared in multiple Rocky Mountain Rep productions, including Something Rotten!, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Kinky Boots, The Music Man, and Come From Away. Based primarily in Chicago, he has also worked with the theatre’s youth program as a director.

The theatre will open its doors at 8:15 p.m., with the performance beginning at 9:00 p.m. The evening will include a champagne toast and party favors, with fireworks presented by the Town of Grand Lake at midnight.

Tickets

Tickets are available through Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre. Additional details about seating and the evening’s schedule can be found through the theatre’s box office.

