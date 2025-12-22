Eddie Ifft To Perform At Comedy Works South At The Landmark

🎭 NEW! Denver Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Denver & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Eddie Ifft will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark, with multiple shows scheduled around New Year’s Eve and the first weekend of the new year.

Ifft has built a career spanning more than two decades as a stand-up comedian, podcaster, host, and actor. His comedy specials include Live From Australia, Sweet Home Malibama, and Man Child. He previously co-hosted the podcast Talkin’ Sht* and has appeared at international comedy festivals.

His television credits include appearances on The Green Room with Paul Provenza, Chelsea Lately, Tommy Chong 420 Show, Last Comic Standing, and a half-hour special on Comedy Central. Ifft has also hosted Shark Week and guest-starred in the FX comedy series Legit.

Ifft has appeared as a guest on a range of podcasts, including The Joe Rogan Experience, The Adam Carolla Show, You Made It Weird, The HoneyDew, Getting Doug with High, and The BertCast. He will host New Year’s Eve performances at Comedy Works South on December 31, 2025, with additional shows scheduled January 2 and January 3.

Tickets

Ifft will perform on December 31 at 5:00 p.m., 7:30 p.m., and 10:00 p.m., with ticket prices ranging from $15 to $55. Additional shows are scheduled January 2 at 7:15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m., and January 3 at 6:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., with tickets priced at $25. Advance tickets are available at ComedyWorks.com.

Preferred seating is available when dining at Lucy Restaurant. Reservations can be made through the restaurant directly.

Denver Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. BEEHIVE: THE 60'S MUSICAL (The Butte Theater) 9.6% of votes 2. GUYS & DOLLS (Merely Players) 8.3% of votes 3. LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS (DCPA Wolf Theatre) 6.4% of votes Vote Now!