Stories on Stage Brings MASTERS OF THE SHORT STORY to Boulder and Denver

Stories on Stage will present "Masters of the Short Story,” funny and emotional stories from well-known authors. Performances are January 10 and 11 in Boulder and Denver. Tickets are $26 and are available online or by calling 303-494-0523.

Short stories are like snapshots of human truth—they capture fleeting joys, sorrows, absurdities, and triumphs. The joy comes from recognizing yourself or others in these distilled moments, and from the artistry of seeing how much can be said with so little.

Stories are performed by Jacob Dresch, Diana Dresser and Geoffery Kent. Join them for the free milk and cookies reception after the show!

Stories on Stage presents some of Denver's best actors performing dynamic and entertaining short stories.

