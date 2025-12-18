Review: THE NOTEBOOK Makes it Rain at DCPA

🎭 NEW! Denver Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Denver & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

It is no wonder so many movies, tv shows, and musicals start out as the written word. I would argue the best stories are those that draw you in and keep you engaged from start to finish, regardless of how long it takes to finish. Perhaps that is why when I first read The Notebook by Nicholas Sparks in high school, I read it in one day. Reading the book so long ago led me to watch the movie with equal enthusiasm which leads me now to the performance hall of DCPA's Buell Theatre for the National Touring production of this new classic.

This is a show I have been waiting to see having fallen in love with the soundtrack when it made its Broadway debut. Now that I've come out on the other side, the show lives up to many of the expectations I held walking into the theater. The book by Bekah Brunstetter starts as a slow burn but finds its sense of urgency about halfway through Act I. Bringing in Ingrid Michaelson to tackle the music and lyrics is by and large a great choice. Her lyrical, often poetic, compositions fit nicely with this tale, though I'll admit I think the soundtrack as a whole is a bit of a mixed bag. To that end, however, the top songs are scattered throughout the show so altogether it maintains a nice ebb and flow.

The creative team has done a really lovely, cohesive, job amongst all the different elements. Costume Designer Paloma Young has blended together some staple looks from the movie version of this story with some clever storytelling between the three different versions of both Allie and Noah. Scenic Designers David Zinn and Brett J. Banakis also offer up their best work in a modern, but detailed set with some exciting bells and whistles to boot. Perhaps what was most striking, though, was the incredible work by Lighting Designer Ben Stanton. Stanton's contributions, at times, are integral to the tale not only for what plays out in the light, but what happens in the shadows as well.

The cast of The Notebook is a collective powerhouse. Beau Gravitte as Older Noah is deeply tenderhearted in this role of storyteller and husband to his beloved wife whom doesn't remember him - or rather, constantly forgets him. Kyle Mangold as Younger Noah does well enough in the role, especially with bringing the same level of tenderheartedness as his eldest counterpart. But, there is a level of gentlemanly swagger that is missing. There were a couple times where Mangold lets Noah become a little too much of a crybaby as it pertains to the approval of Allie's parents. As Middle Noah, Ken Wulf Clark delivers what I call the "Goldielocks" effect - he is just right. Clark gives a well-balanced performance, even with the unexpected encore of his solo "Leave the Light On" due to a technical hold. Clark handled the mishap as all the best in the business do - with class, professionalism, and skill.

I think most would agree that although the play is about a couple's romance from start to finish, it is at its core Allie's story. Given that, the three ladies who portray Allie have big shoes to fill. I can proudly say that the three actors in this touring production leave it all on the stage. Chloe Cheers as Younger Allie is a wonderful young ingenue with a sweet, powerful voice to boot. Sharon Catherine Brown as Older Allie is utterly heartbreaking in the role during the period of time when Allie is most outside of her lucidity. Brown tackles the role with such care and passion that I yearned for my own dearly departed grandmother. Alysha Deslorieux as Middle Allie was my own personal favorite standout. Deslorieux beautifully captures Allie, no longer a mere sprig of a girl, in her young adulthood as she tries to move beyond the ghost of her past only to end up on his doorstep. Deslorieux's vocal tone and prowess remind me of Michelle Williams - the singer, not the actor - as they both have a slight grittiness to their voices that adds such depth and emotion to the music. "My Days" is the number one song to come out of this musical and as the time came toward the end of the second act, Desloriuex's rendition did not disappoint by any stretch of the imagination.

Rounding out this excellent cast is Anne Telpegin, Connor Richardson, Jerome Harmann-Hardeman, Jesse Corbin, Caleb Mathura, Grace Ohwensadeyo Rundberg, Makena Jackson, Rayna Hickman, Nick Brogan, Aaron Ramey, Shari Washington Rhone, Samantha Rios, Emily Some, and Joe Verga.

All in all, the stage version of The Notebook is a great medium for this story and the touring production is equipped with not only an incomparable cast, but crew as well. Roughly halfway through the first act, the rain curtain that is meant for *that* scene (IYKYK) poured down on an unprepared floor and understandably surprised Ken Wulf Clark. While a technical hold is never something you want to happen, the crew of DCPA and the touring production wasted no time in getting the actors off stage and the crew on stage to asses the situation. It was really quite impressive that in a moment of chaos, the situation was in full control. Within 10 minutes the show began again and when the time came for the actual rain scene, the entire audience was on board and rooting for the cast and crew as the rain fell from the rafters. In the end, what could have been a disruption instead became a testament to the professionalism, adaptability, and collective spirit that make live theater so thrilling and unforgettable. As we know, the show must go on!

The Notebook runs at DCPA through December 28, 2025.

Reader Reviews

Denver Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. BEEHIVE: THE 60'S MUSICAL (The Butte Theater) 9.7% of votes 2. GUYS & DOLLS (Merely Players) 8.4% of votes 3. LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS (DCPA Wolf Theatre) 6.5% of votes Vote Now!

Need more Denver Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...