Final Weeks to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Denver Awards; Vintage Theatre Leads Favorite Theatre!

We're in the final weeks to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Denver Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Denver Standings
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
D-TOWN: Denver’s #1 Over-30 Boy Band
- D-TOWN 2: THIS TIME IT’S PERSONAL
- The People’s Building
14%
Geoff Johnson
- JACOB MARLEY'S CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Merely Players
12%
Jennasea Pearce
- A LITTLE HELP FROM MY FRIENDS
- Vintage Theatre
12%
Traci Kern
- BROKEN & BEAUTIFUL
- Vintage Theatre
10%
Sabrina Patten
- READ IT AND WEEP
- Vintage Theatre
8%
Emy McGuire
- THE LEGEND OF ANNE BONNY
- Two Cent Lion
8%
Megan Schraeder
- BIG FEELINGS
- Vintage Theatre
7%
Jalyn Webb
- SOLOS STORIES AND SOUL MATES
- Vintage theatre
6%
Alesa Moskal
- THE LEGEND OF ANNE BONNY
- Two Cent Lion
6%
Erica Brown
- JEDIDIAH BLACKSTONE
- Emancipation Theater Company
5%
Jaiel
- JAIEL: LIVE AT DAZZLE
- Dazzle Denver
4%
Erica Caruso
- POP GOES MUSICAL THEATRE
- Vintage Theatre
4%
Gary John Miller
- THE DADS: ANGELS GET THEIR WINGS
- Peak Improv Theater
2%Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Zachary Chiero and Dallas Padoven
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Merely Players
10%
Hannah Guilinger
- BEEHIVE: THE 60'S MUSICAL
- The Butte Theater
9%
Dallas Slankard
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Vintage Theatre
8%
Christie Zimmerman
- 25TH ANNUAL PUNTAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Little Theatre of the Rockies
6%
Tia Bloom
- BRIGHT STAR
- The Candlelight
6%
Shawna Hallinan
- OKLAHOMA!
- Candlelight Dinner Playhouse
6%
Aidan Blank
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Upstart Crow
5%
Cory Klements
- ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW
- Beehive productions
4%
Carrie Colton
- ONCE
- Town Hall Arts Center
4%
Heather Westenskow
- ABSURD HERO
- Vintage Theatre
4%
Dallas Slankard
- HEAD OVER HEELS
- Shifted Lens
4%
Jessica Swanson
- ANASTASIA
- the Arts Hub
3%
Danielle Morris
- SPRING AWAKENING
- Impact Theatre Co
3%
Piper Arpan
- XANADU
- Creede Repertory Theatre
3%
DeAndre Campbell
- JEDIDIAH BLACKSTONE
- Clayton Early Learning Center
3%
Chelley Canales
- ON YOUR FEET
- Town Hall Arts Center
3%
Jessica Hindsley
- REEFER MADNESS
- OpenStage Theatre & Company
3%
Rickey Tripp
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- DCPA Wolf Theatre
2%
Danielle Morris
- THE LEGEND OF ANNE BONNY
- Shifted Lens & Two Cent Lion
2%
Heather Ostberg Johnson
- PRIDE AND PREJUDICE
- OpenStage Theatre & Company
2%
Heather Westenskow
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- StageDoor
2%
John E Roberts
- TREY PARKER'S CANNIBAL! THE MUSICAL
- Town Hall Arts Center
2%
Claudia Carson
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Musique & Masque
2%
Emy McGuire
- THE LEGAND OF ANNE BONNY
- The People's Theatre
1%
Jade Sangalang / Kenzie Rosen-Stone
- THE PROM
- Arts hub
1%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jennie Albert
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Merely Players
12%
Cole Emarine
- BEEHIVE: THE 60'S MUSICAL
- The Butte Theater
11%
Barb Gillam
- A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- The Stampede Troupe
10%
Charlotte Campell
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Performance Now Theatre Company
9%
Ayden Armstrong
- A QUEER REGENCY ROMEO & JULIET
- The UpStart Crow
8%
Deb Faber
- BRIGHT STAR
- The candlelight
8%
Samantha C Jones
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- DCPA Wolf Theatre
8%
Lexie Lazear
- THE LEGEND OF ANNE BONNY
- Shifted Lens & Two Cent Lion
6%
Jessie Page
- ON YOUR FEET
- Town Hall Arts Center
6%
Rebecca Spafford
- THE MINUTES
- OpenStage Theatre & Company
4%
Rebecca Evans
- THE 39 STEPS
- OpenStage Theatre & Company
3%
Crystal McKenzie
- ASSASSINS
- Miner's Alley
3%
Emily Valley
- REEFER MADNESS
- OpenStage Theatre & Company
3%
Nikki Harrison
- BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY
- Town Hall Arts Center
3%
The Ensemble
- EYES UP, MOUTH AGAPE
- Buntport Theater
3%
Jasper Day
- PRIDE AND PREJUDICE
- OpenStage Theatre & Company
2%
Linda Morken
- EBENEZER SCROOGE'S BIG AURORA FOX CHRISTMAS SHOW
- Aurora Fox Arts Center
2%
Jessie Page
- VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE
- Town Hall Arts Center
2%Best Direction Of A Musical
Mona Wood-Patterson
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Merely Players
12%
Hannah Guilinger
- BEEHIVE: THE 60'S MUSICAL
- The Butte Theater
9%
Steve Wilson
- BRIGHT STAR
- Candlelight Dinner Playhouse
7%
Kelly McAllister
- ABSURD HERO
- Vintage Theatre
6%
Lexie Lazear
- THE LEGAND OF ANNE BONNY
- The People's Theatre
6%
Bryan Bell
- ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW
- Beehive productions
6%
Warren Sherrill
- ASSASSINS
- Miner's Alley
5%
Jessica Hindsley
- 25TH ANNUAL PUNTAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Little Theatre of the Rockies
5%
Peter Muller
- A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- The Stampede Troupe
5%
Tanner Kelly
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- StageDoor
5%
Emily Barber
- YOU’RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
- Arts hub
4%
Ben Raanan
- 25TH ANNUAL PUNTAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Phamaly
4%
Chris Coleman
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- DCPA Wolf Theatre
4%
Jessica Swanson
- ANASTASIA
- The Arts Hub
4%
Kenny Moten
- REEFER MADNESS
- OpenStage Theatre & Company
3%
Shayla Riggle
- JEDIDIAH BLACKSTONE
- Clayton Early Learning Center
3%
Carrie Colton
- ONCE
- Town Hall Arts Center
2%
Steven J. Burge
- TREY PARKER'S CANNIBAL! THE MUSICAL
- Town Hall Arts Center
2%
Matt Zambrano
- ON YOUR FEET
- Town Hall Arts Center
2%
Emily Van Fleet
- XANADU
- Creede Repertory Theatre
2%
Kate Gleason
- RING OF FIRE
- Miner's Alley
2%
Shannan Steele
- BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY
- Town Hall Arts Center
2%
Kate Gleason
- THE FANTASTICKS
- Creede Repertory Theatre
1%
Patrick Elkins-Zeglarski
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Musique & Masque
1%Best Direction Of A Play
Shelly Gaza
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- The candlelight
18%
Zachary Chiero
- THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE
- Merely Players
12%
Clove Love
- ROMEO & JULIET
- The UpStart Crow Theatre Company
10%
Stacey Campbell
- LEADING LADIES
- The Stampede Troupe
8%
Tom Bruett
- TORCH SONG
- Vintage Theatre
8%
Heather Ostberg Johnson
- PRIDE AND PREJUDICE
- OpenStage Theatre & Company
6%
Steven J. Burge
- EBENEZER SCROOGE'S BIG AURORA FOX CHRISTMAS SHOW
- Aurora Fox Arts Center
4%
Lexie Lazear
- KID DETECTIVE
- Shifted Lens
4%
Warren Sherrill
- NATIONAL BOHEMIANS
- Miners Alley Performing Arts Center
4%
Jessica Jackson
- THE 39 STEPS
- OpenStage Theatre & Company
3%
Sydney Parks Smith
- THE MINUTES
- OpenStage Theatre & Company
3%
The Ensemble
- EYES UP, MOUTH AGAPE
- Buntport Theater
3%
John Ashton
- VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE
- Town Hall Arts Center
3%
Joye Cook-Levy
- NIGHT, MOTHER
- Town Hall Arts Center
3%
Gary John Miller
- THE DADS: ANGELS GET THEIR WINGS
- Peak Improv Theater/ Chaos Bloom Theater
3%
Tim Muldrew
- THE SHARK IS BROKEN
- Springs Ensemble Theatre
3%
Madelyn Riling
- THE REVLON GIRL
- Springs Ensemble Theatre
2%
Steve Keim
- MR. BURNS: A POST-ELECTRIC PLAY
- Bas Bleu Theatre Company
2%
Kate Hertz
- THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
- Springs Ensemble Theatre
1%Best Ensemble STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- The Candlelight
8%THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE
- Merely Players
7%A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- The Stampede Troupe
6%25TH ANNUAL PUNTAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Little Theatre of the Rockies
6%GUYS & DOLLS
- Vintage Theatre
5%ABSURD HERO
- Vintage Theatre
4%ANASTASIA
- The Arts Hub
4%FIRST DATE
- Vintage Theatre
4%LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- DCPA Wolf Theatre
4%BRIGHT STAR
- Candlelight Dinner Playhouse
4%PRIDE AND PREJUDICE
- OpenStage Theatre & Company
4%JEDIDIAH BLACKSTONE
- Clayton Early Learning Center
4%ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW
- Beehive productions
3%THE LEGEND OF ANNE BONNY
- Shifted Lens theatre Company
3%ASSASSINS
- Miner’s Alley Performing Arts Center
3%THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Fort Collins Children's Theatre
3%THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
- Platte Valley Theatre Arts
2%TREY PARKER'S CANNIBAL! THE MUSICAL
- Town Hall Arts Center
2%HEAD OVER HEELS
- Shifted Lens
2%ROMEO & JULIET
- The Upstart Crow
2%BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY
- Town Hall Arts Center
2%REEFER MADNESS
- OpenStage Theatre & Company
2%CHESS
- BrightHeart Stages
2%THE 39 STEPS
- OpenStage Theatre & Company
1%MR. BURNS: A POST-ELECTRIC PLAY
- Bas Bleu Theatre Company
1%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Charles Ford
- JACOB MARLEY'S CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Merely Players
13%
Emily Heida
- BEEHIVE: THE 60'S MUSICAL
- The Butte Theater
9%
Charles R MacLeod
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- DCPA Wolf Theatre
9%
Vance McKenzie
- ASSASSINS
- Miner's Alley
8%
Tom McVeety
- ANASTASIA
- The Arts Hub
7%
Cheri Bauman
- ROMEO & JULIET
- The UpStart Crow Theatre Company
6%
Vance McKenzie
- ON YOUR FEET
- Town Hall Arts Center
5%
Peter Muller
- A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- The Stampede Troupe
5%
Brett Maughn
- EBENEZER SCROOGE'S BIG AURORA FOX CHRISTMAS SHOW
- Aurora Fox Arts Center
5%
Laurel Ladzinski
- REEFER MADNESS
- OpenStage Theatre & Company
5%
Vance McKenzie
- BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY
- Town Hall Arts Center
3%
Emy McGuire
- ANNE BONNY
- Shifted Lens & Two Cent Lion
3%
Max O'Neill
- THE LEGEND OF ANNE BONNY
- Shifted Lens & Two Cent Lion
3%
Mandy Heath
- THE FANTASTICKS
- Creede Repertory Theatre
3%
Mackenzie Lowe
- THE MINUTES
- OpenStage Theatre & Company
3%
Mandy Kay Heath
- TREY PARKER'S CANNIBAL! THE MUSICAL
- Town Hall Arts Center
3%
Cheri Bauman
- KID DETECTIVE
- Shifted Lens
3%
Matthew Schlief
- THE 39 STEPS
- OpenStage Theatre & Company
2%
Kevin Frazier
- XANADU
- Creede Repertory Theatre
2%
David Grinnell
- PRIDE AND PREJUDICE
- OpenStage Theatre & Company
2%
Tommy Nolan
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Musique & Masque
2%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Victor Walters
- 25TH ANNUAL PUNTAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Little Theatre of the Rockies
13%
Angela Steiner
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- DCPA Wolf Theatre
12%
Tanner Kelly
- HEAD OVER HEELS
- Shifted Lens
9%
David Nehls
- ASSASSINS
- Miner’s Alley Performing Arts Center
8%
Tanner Kelly
- ABSURD HERO
- Vintage Theatre
8%
Victor Walters
- [TITLE OF SHOW]
- Little Theatre of the Rockies
7%
Pluto Boll
- THE LEGEND OF ANNE BONNY
- Shifted Lens & Two Cent Lion
6%
AbdulKarim Islam
- ONCE
- Town Hall Arts Center
6%
Erin Pettitt
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Musique & Masque
5%
Musa Bailey
- JEDIDIAH BLACKSTONE
- Emancipation Theater Company
5%
Emy McGuire
- ANNE BONNY
- Shifted Lens & Two Cent Lion
5%
Trent Hines
- ON YOUR FEET
- Town Hall Arts Center
5%
Caleb Wenger
- TREY PARKER'S CANNIBAL! THE MUSICAL
- Town Hall Arts Center
4%
Trent Hines
- BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY
- Town Hall Arts Center
4%
Susan Draus
- RING OF FIRE
- Miner's Alley
3%Best Musical BEEHIVE: THE 60'S MUSICAL
- The Butte Theater
10%GUYS & DOLLS
- Merely Players
8%LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- DCPA Wolf Theatre
6%THE LEGEND OF ANNE BONNY
- Shifted Lens & Two Cent Lion
6%A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- The Stampede Troupe
6%RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Vintage Theatre
6%ANASTASIA
- Candlelight Dinner Playhouse
6%BRIGHT STAR
- Candlelight Dinner Playhouse
5%25TH ANNUAL PUNTAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Little Theatre of the Rockies
5%FIRST DATE
- Vintage Theatre
5%ANASTASIA
- The Arts Hub
4%THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Phamaly theatre company
3%THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Fort Collins Children's Theatre
3%THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
- Platte Valley Theatre Arts
3%REEFER MADNESS
- OpenStage Theatre & Company
3%ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW
- Beehive productions
3%JEDIDIAH BLACKSTONE
- Clayton Early Learning Center
3%ASSASSINS
- Miner’s Alley Performing Arts Center
3%TREY PARKER'S CANNIBAL! THE MUSICAL
- Town Hall Arts Center
2%CHESS
- BrightHeart Stages
2%THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Musique & Masque
2%ONCE
- Town Hall Arts Center
2%RING OF FIRE
- Miner's Alley
2%XANADU
- Creede Repertory Theatre
1%ON YOUR FEET
- Town Hall Arts Center
1%Best New Play Or Musical ANNE BONNY
- Shifted Lens & Two Cent Lion
26%ABSURD HERO
- Vintage Theatre
19%THE LEGEND OF MEDUSA
- Two Cent Lion
13%NATIONAL BOHEMIANS
- Miners Alley Performing Arts Center
12%KID DETECTIVE
- Shifted Lens
9%REUNION ‘89
- Parker Arts
8%JEDIDIAH BLACKSTONE
- Clayton Early Learning Center
7%EYES UP, MOUTH AGAPE
- Buntport Theater
5%Best Performer In A Musical
Mandy Irons
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Merely Players
6%
Dallas Slankard
- FIRST DATE
- Vintage Theatre
6%
Nikkita Parsons
- BEEHIVE: THE 60'S MUSICAL
- The Butte Theater
6%
Gunnar Bettis
- ABSURD HERO
- Vintage Theatre
5%
Katie Stone
- ANASTASIA
- Candlelight Dinner Playhouse
4%
Jennesea Pearce
- BRIGHT STAR
- Candlelight Dinner Playhouse
4%
Mackenzie Quinn Ross
- BEEHIVE: THE 60'S MUSICAL
- The Butte Theater
3%
Brian Wilcox
- A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- The Stampede Troupe
3%
Ash Bradberry
- 25TH ANNUAL PUNTAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Little Theatre of the Rockies
3%
Eli-Leon Harvey
- THE LEGEND OF ANNE BONNY
- Shifted Lens & Two Cent Lion
3%
Maura Rose Pawelko
- BEEHIVE: THE 60'S MUSICAL
- The Butte Theater
3%
Sabrina Patten
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Vintage Theatre
3%
Erica Brown
- JEDIDIAH BLACKSTONE
- Clayton Early Learning Center
3%
Jack Olson
- 25TH ANNUAL PUNTAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Little Theatre of the Rockies
3%
Patrick J. Clarke
- FIRST DATE
- Vintage Theatre
2%
Isaac Dechtman
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Vintage Theatre
2%
Jess Sotwick
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Vintage Theatre
2%
Jerod Mose
- ANASTASIA
- Candlelight Dinner Playhouse
2%
Phillip Baugh
- A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- The Stampede Troupe
2%
Andrea Camacho
- ON YOUR FEET
- Town Hall Arts Center
2%
Grey Randle
- 25TH ANNUAL PUNTAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Little Theatre of the Rockies
2%
Sydney Johnson
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Fort Collins Children's Theatre
2%
Patric case
- ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW
- Beehive productions
2%
Emy McGuire
- THE LEGEND OF ANNE BONNY
- Shifted Lens & Two Cent Lion
2%
Jeremy Rill
- THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
- Platte Valley Theatre Arts
2%Best Performer In A Play
Jalyn Webb
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- The Candlelight
11%
Adam Fontana
- SWING STATE
- Merely Players
9%
Star Ilalaole
- TORCH SONG
- Vintage Theatre
9%
Cate Rounds
- DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE
- Little Theatre of the Rockies
5%
Josh Meesey
- LEADING LADIES
- The Stampede Troupe
5%
Chrys Duran
- SHE KILLS MONSTERS
- Vintage Theatre
5%
Ethan Hoover
- DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE
- Little Theatre of the Rockies
4%
Megan Van De Hey
- NIGHT, MOTHER
- Town Hall Arts Center
4%
Emy McGuire
- ANNE BONNY
- Shifted Lens & Two Cent Lion
3%
Aidan Blank
- KID DETECTIVE
- Shifted Lens
3%
Steve Emily
- THE SHARK IS BROKEN
- Springs Ensemble Theatre
3%
Katherine Brownlee
- BAREFOOT IN THE PARK
- ImaginASL and The Arts Hub
3%
Billie McBride
- NIGHT, MOTHER
- Town Hall Arts Center
3%
Sarah Sheppard shaver
- THE REVLON GIRL
- Springs Ensemble Theatre
3%
Jacob Offen
- THE 39 STEPS
- OpenStage Theatre & Company
2%
Aidan Blank
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Upstart Crow
2%
Bradley Calahan
- PRIDE AND PREJUDICE
- OpenStage Theatre & Company
2%
Bruce Gammonley
- MR. BURNS: A POST ELECTRIC PLAY
- Bas Bleu Theatre Company
2%
Sarah J Baker
- MR. BURNS: A POST ELECTRIC PLAY
- Bas Bleu Theatre Company
2%
Noah Kenworthy
- LEADING LADIES
- The Stampede Troupe
2%
Christopher Gausselin
- THE MINUTES
- OpenStage Theatre & Company
2%
Emy McGuire
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Upstart Crow
2%
Pluto Boll
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Upstart Crow
2%
Christina Marie Olsen
- PRIDE AND PREJUDICE
- OpenStage Theatre & Company
1%
Matt Radcliffe
- THE SHARK IS BROKEN
- Springs Ensemble Theatre
1%Best Play STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- The Candlelight
20%TORCH SONG
- Vintage Theatre
9%SWING STATE
- Merely Players
8%LEADING LADIES
- The Stampede Troupe
7%A QUEER REGENCY ROMEO & JULIET
- The UpStart Crow
6%DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE
- Little Theatre of the Rockies
6%THE MOUSETRAP
- Arvada Center
5%BAREFOOT IN THE PARK
- ImaginASL and The Arts Hub
4%VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE
- Town Hall Arts Center
4%PRIDE AND PREJUDICE
- OpenStage Theatre & Company
3%KID DETECTIVE
- Shifted Lens
3%THE PERFECT ARRANGEMENT
- Firehouse
3%THE TRAGEDY OF MEDUSA
- Two Cent Lion
3%THE MINUTES
- OpenStage Theatre & Company
3%THE 39 STEPS
- OpenStage Theatre & Company
2%THE SHARK IS BROKEN
- Springs Ensemble Theatre
2%NIGHT, MOTHER
- Town Hall Arts Center
2%EBENEZER SCROOGE'S BIG AURORA FOX CHRISTMAS SHOW
- Aurora Fox Arts Center
2%MR. BURNS: A POST-ELECTRIC PLAY
- Bas Bleu Theatre Company
2%PERFECT ARRANGEMENT
- Firehouse theatre company
2%DOUBT A PARABLE
- Springs Ensemble Theatre
1%THE REVLON GIRL
- Springs Ensemble Theatre
1%EYES UP, MOUTH AGAPE
- Buntport Theater
1%THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
- Springs Ensemble Theatre
1%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Charles Ford
- SWING STATE
- Merely Players
10%
Brian Watson
- BEEHIVE: THE 60'S MUSICAL
- The Butte Theater
10%
Alan C Muraoka
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- DCPA Wolf Theatre
8%
Tina Anderson
- ASSASSINS
- Miner's Alley
6%
Brian Malgrave
- ROCK OF AGES
- Parker Arts
6%
Lexi Renfro
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Vintage Theatre
6%
Allison Jamison
- A QUEER REGENCY ROMEO & JULIET
- The UpStart Crow
6%
Tommy Nolan
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Musique & Masque
4%
Emy McGuire
- ANNE BONNY
- Shifted Lens & Two Cent Lion
4%
Peter F Muller
- A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- The Stampede Troupe
4%
Cole Mahlmeister
- THE LEGEND OF ANNE BONNY
- Shifted Lens & Two Cent Lion
4%
Joseph Graves, Jr.
- JEDIDIAH BLACKSTONE
- Clayton Early Learning Center
3%
Scot Gagnon
- LEADING LADIES
- The Stampede Troupe
3%
Kevin Nelson
- ONCE
- Town Hall Arts Center
3%
Caleb Gilbert and Ivan Andrade
- THE MINUTES
- OpenStage Theatre & Company
3%
Kevin Chung
- TREY PARKER'S CANNIBAL! THE MUSICAL
- Town Hall Arts Center
3%
Tina Anderson
- THE FANTASTICKS
- Creede Repertory Theatre
3%
Caleb Gilbert
- REEFER MADNESS
- OpenStage Theatre & Company
3%
Brandon Philip Case
- EBENEZER SCROOGE'S BIG AURORA FOX CHRISTMAS SHOW
- Aurora Fox Arts Center
2%
David Cook
- THE SHARK IS BROKEN
- Springs Ensemble Theatre
2%
Dan Robbins
- ON CLOVER ROAD
- Springs Ensemble Theatre
2%
Kevin Nelson
- BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY
- Town Hall Arts Center
2%
Mya Coca
- PRIDE AND PREJUDICE
- OpenStage Theatre & Company
1%
Matthew Schlief
- THE 39 STEPS
- OpenStage Theatre & Company
1%
Kevin Nelson
- XANADU
- Creede Repertory Theatre
1%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Mona Wood-Patterson
- JACOB MARLEY'S CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Merely Players
12%
Elisabeth Weidner
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- DCPA Wolf Theatre
12%
Aspen McCart
- THE LEGEND OF ANNE BONNY
- Shifted Lens & Two Cent Lion
8%
John Hauser
- NATIONAL BOHEMIANS
- Miners Alley Performing Arts Center
7%
Casey Burnham
- EBENEZER SCROOGE'S BIG AURORA FOX CHRISTMAS SHOW
- Aurora Fox Arts Center
6%
Patrick Middlebrook
- REEFER MADNESS
- OpenStage Theatre & Company
6%
Curt Behm
- BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY
- Town Hall Arts Center
5%
Pluto Boll
- A QUEER REGENCY ROMEO & JULIET
- The UpStart Crow
5%
Victoria Villalobos
- PRIDE AND PREJUDICE
- OpenStage Theatre & Company
5%
Curt Behm
- TREY PARKER'S CANNIBAL! THE MUSICAL
- Town Hall Arts Center
4%
Kyle Jensen
- XANADU
- Creede Repertory Theatre
4%
Tommy Nolan
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Musique & Masque
4%
Victoria Villalobos
- THE MINUTES
- OpenStage Theatre & Company
4%
Victoria Villalobos
- THE 39 STEPS
- OpenStage Theatre & Company
4%
Pluto Boll
- KID DETECTIVE
- Shifted Lens
3%
Kitty Robbins
- THE SHARK IS BROKEN
- Springs Ensemble Theatre
3%
Musa Bailey
- JEDIDIAH BLACKSTONE
- Clayton Early Learning Center
3%
Musa Bailey
- JEDIDIAH BLACKSTONE
- Emancipation Theater
3%
Kitty Robbins
- ON CLOVER ROAD
- Springs Ensemble Theatre
2%
The Ensemble
- EYES UP, MOUTH AGAPE
- Buntport Theater
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Tyler Cox
- 25TH ANNUAL PUNTAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Little Theatre of the Rockies
8%
Stephen Bowers
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Merely Players
8%
Elizabeth Baugh
- A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- The Stampede Troupe
7%
Tracy Warren
- ANASTASIA
- Candlelight Dinner Playhouse
5%
Will Branner
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- DCPA Wolf Theatre
5%
Cooper Kaminsky
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Vintage Theatre
4%
Aidan Blank
- THE LEGEND OF ANNE BONNY
- Shifted Lens & Two Cent Lion
4%
Antigone Biddle
- ABSURD HERO
- Vintage Theatre
4%
Nick Martinez
- FIRST DATE
- Vintage Theatre
4%
Emily Elliot
- FIRST DATE
- Vintage Theatre
4%
Damon Guerrasio
- ASSASSINS
- Miner's Alley
4%
Jason Rexx
- MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
- Vintage Theatre
3%
Joel Adam Chavez
- ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW
- Beehive productions
3%
Michelle Jeffres
- ANASTASIA
- The Arts Hub
3%
Merrian Johnson
- JEDIDIAH BLACKSTONE
- EMANCIPATION THEATER
3%
Alexandra Alonso
- ON YOUR FEET
- Littleton town Hall
2%
Josh Jackson
- HEAD OVER HEELS
- Shifted lens
2%
Alan Ball
- XANADU
- Creede Repertory Theatre
2%
Alex Forbes
- REEFER MADNESS
- OpenStage Theatre & Company
2%
Ella Molinary
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Musique & Masque
2%
Pierre Andre McNair
- TREY PARKER'S CANNIBAL! THE MUSICAL
- Town Hall Arts Center
2%
Brandon Guzman
- BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY
- Town Hall Arts Center
2%
Breanne N. Johnson
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Fort Collins Children's Theatre
2%
Daevon Robinson
- BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY
- Town Hall Arts Center
2%
Elton J. Tanega
- TREY PARKER'S CANNIBAL! THE MUSICAL
- Town Hall Arts Center
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Cate rounds
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- The Candlelight
14%
Abby Apple boes
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- The Candlelight
13%
Erika Vetter
- SWING STATE
- Merely Players
9%
Valerie Kliewer
- LEADING LADIES
- The Stampede Troupe
9%
Sonsharae Tull
- EBENEZER SCROOGE'S BIG AURORA FOX CHRISTMAS SHOW
- Aurora Fox Arts Center
6%
Aidan Blank
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Upstart Crow
5%
Neil Isales Jr
- THE LEGEND OF MEDUSA
- Two Cent Lion
5%
Erin banthoff
- KID DETECTIVE
- Shifted lens
4%
Cam Leonard
- ROMEO & JULIET
- The Upstart Crow
3%
Brandon Price
- ROMEO & JULIET
- The Upstart Crow
3%
David Austin-Groen
- THE 39 STEPS
- OpenStage Theatre & Company
3%
GerRee Hinshaw
- DOWNSTATE
- Curious Theater Company
3%
Desiree myers
- DOUBT A PARABLE
- Springs Ensemble Theatre
3%
Molly McGuire
- THE MINUTES
- OpenStage Theatre & Company
3%
Heather Ostberg Johnson
- THE 39 STEPS
- OpenStage Theatre & Company
2%
Janae Burris
- EBENEZER SCROOGE'S BIG AURORA FOX CHRISTMAS SHOW
- Aurora Fox Arts Center
2%
Monica Toole
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Upstart Crow
2%
Dia Kline
- PRIDE AND PREJUDICE
- OpenStage Theatre & Company
2%
Marlo Coffin
- PRIDE AND PREJUDICE
- OpenStage Theatre & Company
2%
Emily Harrison
- EYES UP, MOUTH AGAPE
- Buntport Theater
1%
Sheridan Singer
- ON CLOVER ROAD
- Springs Ensemble Theatre
1%
Louise Thornton
- THE MINUTES
- OpenStage Theatre & Company
1%
Min Kyung (Cecillia) Kim
- EBENEZER SCROOGE'S BIG AURORA FOX CHRISTMAS SHOW
- Aurora Fox Arts Center
1%
Marlene Hall
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Upstart Crow
1%
David Siever
- THE MINUTES
- OpenStage Theatre & Company
1%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN
- The Arts Hub
26%THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Fort Collins Childrens Theatre
23%THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE
- Merely Players
18%ELEPHANT & PIGGIE 'WE ARE IN A PLAY'
- DCPA Wolf Theatre
16%ANNE BONNY
- Shifted Lens & Two Cent Lion
12%GOLDILOCKS AND THE THREE BEARS
- Stagebugz
5%Favorite Local Theatre
Vintage Theatre
13%
The Candlelight
12%
The Butte Theater
9%
Merely Players
8%
The Stampede Troupe
7%
Little Theatre of the Rockies
5%
Denver Center for the Performing Arts
5%
The Arts Hub
5%
Arvada Center
4%
OpenStage Theatre & Company
4%
Town Hall Arts Center
4%
Two Cent Lion
4%
Phamaly Theatre Company
2%
Springs Ensemble Theatre
2%
Emancipation Theater Company
2%
Aurora Fox Arts Center
2%
Firehouse
2%
Shifted Lens Theatre Company
2%
Miners Alley Performing Arts Center
1%
Musique & Masque
1%
The People's Building
1%
Theaterworks
1%
Creede Repertory Theatre
1%
Chaos Bloom Theater
1%
Buntport Theater
1%