Video: Playwright Terence Anthony Talks GODSPEED World Premiere At Denver Center Theatre Company

🎭 NEW! Denver Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Denver & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Denver Center Theatre Company will present the world premiere of GODSPEED, a new play by Terence Anthony. Check out video of the playwright discussing the upcoming production.

The production will run January 30 through February 22 as part of the company’s upcoming season.

GODSPEED

Set in 1865, Godspeed takes place in the aftermath of slavery’s abolition in Texas. The play follows a gunslinger named Godspeed who returns to the Lone Star State after escaping bondage by fleeing to Mexico a decade earlier. Armed with a single bullet and driven by vengeance, she undertakes a dangerous journey across the frontier alongside a group of both chosen and unchosen companions.

Drawing on the conventions of the Western genre, the play examines themes of freedom, survival, and justice while focusing on a period of American history that is rarely depicted on stage. The production frames its narrative through the lens of frontier storytelling while centering the experiences of characters navigating the uncertain aftermath of emancipation.

Tickets

Tickets for Godspeed are available through the Denver Center Theatre Company at denvercenter.org/tickets-events/godspeed.

Denver Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. BEEHIVE: THE 60'S MUSICAL (The Butte Theater) 9.6% of votes 2. GUYS & DOLLS (Merely Players) 8.3% of votes 3. LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS (DCPA Wolf Theatre) 6.4% of votes Vote Now!