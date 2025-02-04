Dustin Nickerson Comes to Comedy Works South at the Landmark

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Comedy Works has announced that Dustin Nickerson will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark. Performances run February 7-8.

A Seattle native now suffering in Southern California, Dustin Nickerson is an in-demand comic on the rise. In addition to being recently featured on Comedy Central and Netflix with Kevin Hart, he’s been seen on Fox, the Grand Ole Opry’s Circle Network, the PBS Comedy Hour and can regularly be heard on Sirius Radio XM.

Online, his stand-up clips and jokes have received tens of millions of views and his podcast, Don’t Make Me Come Back There, has over a million downloads.

He’s also the author of How to be Married to Melissa, an Amazon #1 New Release published by Harper Collins in June 2022.

Dustin describes himself as “the world’s most average person” but is far from it when on stage. He brings you into his life through his jokes about the struggles of parenting, marriage, and being generally annoyed by most people. At just 35 years old, Dustin has been married for 15 years and has three kids! This helps makes Dustin truly one of the most unique voices in the comedy scene.

