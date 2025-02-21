DCPA Off-Center Thanks Community With Limited Reduced-Priced Tickets To MONOPOLY LIFESIZED: Travel Edition

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Denver Center for the Performing Arts will thank residents in the seven-county Denver metro area for their support, and celebrate the final weeks of MONOPOLY LIFESIZED: Travel Edition with $11.50* reduced-priced tickets every Thursday through March 20, ahead of its newly announced March 30 closing.

MONOPOLY LIFESIZED: Travel Edition opened at DCPA Off-Center’s temporary Broadway Park® location in October 2024 as the first large-scale immersive experience hosted in the leased building. MONOPOLY LIFESIZED has welcomed over 30,000 families, friends, and colleagues through its doors to date, playing more than 1,500 games across 17 weeks of heart pounding fun.

MONOPOLY LIFESIZED: Travel Edition is a 70-minute family-friendly experience based on the classic board game that offers four teams the opportunity to roll the dice and navigate a giant MONOPOLY board guided by two human tokens while competing in escape room style challenges to buy property and ultimately secure a victory. With life-sized playability, this is one board you can’t flip over in frustration!

2025 marks 90 years of MONOPOLY in the market, and Hasbro is celebrating its iconic legacy all year long. As the world’s favorite family game brand, with over one billion players in 114 countries, MONOPOLY is more than just a game – it’s a global phenomenon. Known for its timeless fun, strategy, and friendly competition, MONOPOLY invites consumers across generations to step into a world where opulence and villainy collide, and all is fair in the race for riches. With a growing list of 300+ culturally relevant editions and new ways to play – from in-person experiences to digital platforms, casino games and more – there’s truly a MONOPOLY for everyone.

Through citizen support of the SCFD, the DCPA can provide a limited number of reduced priced tickets to the community to select DCPA productions. Reduced-priced $11.50* MONOPOLY LIFESIZED tickets are limited and now available every Thursday through March 20 at denvercenter.org/monopoly.

