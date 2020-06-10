Museums and Cinemas Begin to Reopen in Denmark

Denmark is beginning to relax a number of pandemic lockdown measures, according to The Independent.

On Monday, June 1, the Danish government began permitting a wider range of leisure and social activities.

The government said it would allow the reopening of museums, cinemas, zoos and colleges from the beginning of the month of June, to continue on into early August for gyms, swimming pools and nightclubs.

