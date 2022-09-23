Review: HERE YOU COME AGAIN at Delaware Theatre Company

Perhaps the Bruce Villanch experiment is over. A few years ago Delaware Theatre Company staged "The World Premiere" of Sign of the Times, a juke box musical of many of Petula Clark's hits along with some others thrown in to allegedly move the plot.

Some juke box musicals are instant hits and continue to be staged: see MAMA MIA, JERSEY BOYS and BEEHIVE, BEAUTIFUL (Carole King) for example.

I interviewed the star of A SIGN OF THE TIMES, Chilena Kennedy. (Coincidentally, she had left BEAUTIFUL on Broadway for the run at DTC). It was a costly production. It went...nowhere. It was written by Bruce Villanch.

Now Mr. Villanch is back with another attempt, the juke box show, HERE YOU COME AGAIN, songs by Dolly Parton (and others). I recall with A SIGN OF THE TIMES, the awkwardness of some of the intros to the tunes. Eg. our female protagonist is left stranded at a train station in a city named Clarksville. Yeah, we saw this coming; dial up the Monkees.

We witness this ham-handed, in your face dialogue in the Dolly show. It's as subtle as Donald Trump suggesting that he and he alone can declassify documents by telepathy. To wit: the insecure, introverted male lead Kevin (Jamison Stern) asks his fantasy dream girl Dolly (Tricia Poaluccio) if her husband ever cheated on her. Oh boy, we could see "Jolene" coming before the first chord. I fear this show has the same future as A SIGN OF THE TIMES.

Another problem is the reference to topics that people will soon forget: Amy Schumer? Queen Latifah? The relentless disinfecting annoyance of Covid? Topicality is the reason that none of George Gershwin's musicals are not staged today. The audience would have no clue about the people or issues from the 1930's.

Circa 2020, wannabe comic Kevin is quarantined in the attic of his parents home due to Covid. The unit set was a designer's dream. Certainly, Anna Louizos had a blast in its creation. It's a cornucopia of kitsch. He suffers from every imaginable neuroses of gay men. (Is that you, Mr. Villanch?) Kevin's fantasy is Dolly. And, abracadabra, she appears in person to take him out of his miasma of despair and self-doubt. As with another 2 person show, Always...Patsy Cline, the plot is as thin as . The reason d'etre of both productions is simply an artifice for the songs of the women.

Costume designer Bobby Pearce did a wondrous job on Dolly's gowns, with as many colors as that of "Joseph". We all LOVE Dolly and her self-deprecating humor. Regarding her gowns: "It costs a lot of money to look this cheap". And ,"I know I'm not dumb and I know I'm not blond". And, "It's hard to be a diamond in a rhinestone world".

Even if the show - authored by Poaluccio Villanch and Director Gabriel Barre - has no afterlife, Tricia Paoluccio most definitely has a major career as a Dolly tribute singer. In every way; mannerisms, speaking voice and most remarkably singing voice, she was stratospheric; off the charts. Dolly worshipers were treated to "Here You Come Again". "9 To 5", "Islands In The Stream", "I Will Always Love You", all in all totalling 15. In the duets with Kevin, he could not hold a rhinestone to her. Then, surprisingly, like a venus fly trap, he captured our imagination and applause with "Light Of A Clear Blue Morning". It was a gorgeous, celebratory finale.

