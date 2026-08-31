John Rubinstein and More Will Join THE NOTEBOOK North American Tour

New casting has been announced for the second year of the North American Tour of The Notebook. The show will welcome Tony Award-winning Broadway legend John Rubinstein as “Older Noah” beginning September 22 in Detroit, MI. Known for originating the role of “Pippin” on Broadway, Rubinstein will be joined by new cast members including Angela Birchett as “Older Allie;” Makena Jackson as “Younger Allie;” and Yassmin Alers, Sinclair Mitchell, Jessica Money, Leonay Reina, and Dawn L. Troupe as ensemble and swings.

Continuing with the tour are Alysha Deslorieux as “Middle Allie,” Ken Wulf Clark as “Middle Noah,” Kyle Mangold as “Younger Noah,” Anne Tolpegin as “Mother/Nurse Lori,” and Connor Richardson as “Johnny,” as well as ensemble members and swings Jordi Betrán Ramírez, Nick Brogan, Jesse Corbin, Aaron Ramey, Samantha Rios, Grace Ohwensadeyo Rundberg, and Joe Verga.

The North American Tour of The Notebook began performances on September 6, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio, playing to over 650,000 patrons in 33 cities to date. Announced tour stops for the second year include engagements in Boston, Houston, Dallas, Ft. Lauderdale, and Atlanta.

“The Notebook is ultimately a celebration of life, love, and the power of memory,” said producers Kevin McCollum and Kurt Deutsch. “Audiences first fell in love with this timeless story as a novel, then as an iconic film, and now they can experience it anew as a moving musical event. With multi-platinum artist Ingrid Michaelson's unforgettable score and Tony Award-nominated Bekah Brunstetter's beautifully crafted book, The Notebook comes to life on stage in a way that will resonate deeply with audiences across North America.”

About The Notebook

Allie and Noah, two people from different worlds, share a lifetime of love despite the forces that threaten to pull them apart in a deeply moving portrait of the enduring power of love. Based on the book that has sold millions of copies worldwide and a film that is one of the highest-grossing romantic dramas of all-time, the musical adaptation of The Notebook played Broadway at the Schoenfeld Theatre from March 2024 to December 2024 following a critically acclaimed world premiere engagement at Chicago Shakespeare Theater in the fall of 2022.

The Notebook features music and lyrics by multi-platinum singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson and a book by playwright Bekah Brunstetter (writer and producer on NBC's “This Is Us,” The Cake). The production is directed by Michael Greif (Dear Evan Hansen, Next to Normal, RENT) and Schele Williams (Aida, The Wiz), with choreography by Katie Spelman (Associate Choreographer on Moulin Rouge! The Musical).

The creative team for the tour includes scenic design by David Zinn and Brett J. Banakis, costume design by Paloma Young, lighting design by Ben Stanton, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Mia Neal, and projection design by Lucy Mackinnon. The production's music supervisor is Carmel Dean, who also collaborated on arrangements with Ingrid Michaelson and on orchestrations with John Clancy, and the music director is Tina Faye. Casting by The Telsey Office, Patrick Goodwin, CSA.

In 2024, the production was recognized with three Tony Award nominations (Best Book of a Musical, Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical, Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical), Drama League Award nominations for Outstanding Production of a Musical, two Distinguished Performance Awards and the Founders Award for Excellence in Directing, Drama Desk Award nominations for Outstanding Featured Performance in a Musical, and an Outer Critics Circle Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Performer in a Broadway Musical.

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