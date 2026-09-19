Review: SÅ SOM I HIMMELEN/AS IT IS IN HEAVEN at Lorensbergsteatern

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*Så som i himmelen* premiered on September 13, 2018, at the Oscarsteatern in Stockholm and has since been performed at several venues. Så som i himmelen (As it is in heaven) is based on the film which was nominated to The Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film 2005,

The people of Gothenburg are to be congratulated on the opportunity to see a production that stays as close as possible to the original, now that Philip Jalmelid and Tuva B. Larssen are returning to the musical as Daniel Dareus and Lena. *Så som i himmelen* is a fantastic musical, but it is made even better by Tuva and Philip; their voices captivate the audience and the chemistry between them is palpable—truly magical.

Also returning from the original cast are Rikard Björk as Tore and Kajsa Reingardt as Olga. Christoffer Wollter is another returning cast member—originally playing Conny, he now takes on the role of the vicar, Stig. Otherwise, the cast is largely local.

The set design and costumes will also be familiar to those who saw the original production.

Yet, even though much remains the same, this production is unique; Fredrik Kempe has written a brand-new song, "Min egen styrka" (My Own Strength), for Gabriella (Sanna Nielsen). It is a song that highlights Gabriella’s journey from a downtrodden, abused wife to a woman who finds the strength to liberate herself—a new, emotionally charged scene that strengthens the story. For musical lovers, this is a compelling reason to see this production, even if you have already seen the show multiple times.'

In short, the story follows world-renowned conductor Daniel Daréus as he returns to his hometown, Ljusåker, after suffering a heart attack. Daniel is determined to give up music, but after some hesitation, he accepts the role of cantor and agrees to lead the church choir.

In that scene, we also see Daniel watching them on the sly; it is one of those moments where you see him falling increasingly in love with Lena. The love story between Daniel and Lena is so beautiful, bringing tears of both happiness and sorrow.

*Så som i himmelen* is filled with joy, pain, sorrow, community, and love. Fredrik Kämpe’s magnificent lyrics and music capture every emotion with exquisite sensitivity. Musical magic is created through the voices and performances of Philip, Tuva, Sanna, Rikard, Christoffer, Åsa, and the rest of the cast.

One of the musical’s highlights is "Gabriella’s Song"—originally performed by Helen Sjöholm in the Kay Pollak film upon which the musical is based. Sanna takes on the role of Gabriella with great intensity, singing the song with power and an emotional depth that gave me the kind of chills one hopes for. Robin Stegmar’s Conny is exactly as mean and horrible as the character should be.

Christoffer Wollter and Åsa Fång are a perfect match as Stig and Inger. Christoffer brings a moving depth to the role of Stig—a man sinking into ever-deeper despair—during the song "Hur tror du att det känns."

*Så som i himmelen* is a musical that captivates you from the very start; it doesn't have a single weak song or scene. It is a top-tier production. The only slight weak point is Peter Apelgren’s portrayal of Arne, which feels a bit unsure, stiff, and overacted; I miss the warmth that other actors in the role of Arne have managed to convey despite the character's bullying attitude. However, this is surely something that will improve with a few more performances under their belts.

If you live in or around Gothenburg, you absolutely shouldn't miss this production. It was definitely worth the trip from Stockholm to see it, and I would gladly see it again. *Så som i himmelen* is a piece of Swedish musical history that simply must be experienced.

The opening night was made even more special by the presence of members of the creative team, including the film director Kay Pollak, composer Fredrik Kämpe, and musical director Markus Virta.

Så som i himmelen is scheduled till the 12th of December at Lorensbergsteatern.

Photos from musical: Mats Bäcker. Photo curtain call: Annette Stolt

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