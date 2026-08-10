Full Cast Set For MAYBE HAPPY ENDING North American Tour

The full cast has been set for the North American tour of Maybe Happy Ending, by Tony Award-winners Will Aronson and Hue Park directed by Tony Award-winner Michael Arden. The tour will hit the road for its multi-year embarkment in the Fall of 2026.

As previously announced, the tour will be led by original Broadway cast members Steven Huynh as Oliver and Claire Kwon as Claire. The cast will also include Francisco Javier González as Gil Brentley, James Seol as James, Juneseo & Others, and standbys Bryan Chan, Erica Durham, Kennedy Kanagawa, and Mia Nicole Nelson.

Launching in Baltimore at the Hippodrome Theatre at The France-Merrick Performing Arts Center on September 13, 2026, the tour has stops planned in 30+ cities this season including Los Angeles, D.C., Chicago, St. Louis, Detroit, San Francisco, Providence and many more.

About Maybe Happy Ending

Maybe Happy Ending by Tony Award winners and Grammy Award nominees Will Aronson and Hue Park (Il Tenore, Ghost Bakery) is directed by Tony Award-winner Michael Arden (The Lost Boys, Parade, Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol) and features Set and additional Video Design by Tony Award-winner Dane Laffrey (The Lost Boys, A Christmas Carol, Once on This Island), Costume Design by Tony Award-winner Clint Ramos (KPOP, Eclipsed), Lighting Design by Tony Award-nominee Ben Stanton (A Christmas Carol, Fun Home), Sound Design by Tony Award-winner Peter Hylenski (Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Beetlejuice), Video Design by Tony Award-winner George Reeve (Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends); Deborah Abramson (The Gardens of Anuncia) is the Music Supervisor and Josh Tatsuo Cullen is the Music Director. Casting is by The Telsey Office, Craig Burns, CSA, the Production Stage Manager is Eric Sprosty and Foresight Theatrical is the General Manager.

Maybe Happy Ending received 6 Tony Awards including Best Musical, the New York Drama Critics' Circle Award for Best Musical, 2 Drama League Awards including Outstanding Musical, 4 Outer Critics Circle Awards including Outstanding Musical and 6 Drama Desk Awards including Outstanding Musical.

Maybe Happy Ending opened on Broadway on November 12, 2024, at the Belasco Theatre (111 West 44th St.) to immense critical and audience acclaim, with the show being selected as the “Best Theatre of 2024” by The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, New York Magazine, The Washington Post, Time Out NY, Entertainment Weekly and many others.

Maybe Happy Ending was written in both Korean and English-language versions. The Korean-language version opened in December of 2016 at DaeMyung Culture Factory in Seoul and subsequently won six Korean Musical Awards including Best Musical. The English-language version was awarded the 2017 Richard Rodgers Production Award and had its U.S. premiere at the Alliance Theatre in Atlanta in the 2019-2020 season under the direction of Michael Arden.

Cast Biographies:

Steven Huynh (Oliver). National Tour debut! Broadway (OBC): Maybe Happy Ending. Off-Broadway: Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas. Regional: Emmet Otter…, Little Shop of Horrors, A Funny Thing…Forum. Readings/Workshops: Crazy Rich Asians, The Lost Boys, The Hello Girls, The Turning. TV: “The Good Fight”, “Blue Bloods”. Endless gratitude to Michael Arden, Will Aronson and Hue Park, Deborah Abramson, Hunter Arnold, Jeffrey Richards, and the Telsey Office for the opportunity to share his little light across America. Special thanks to Justin Scribner, Emilio Ramos, the MHE company, Nicolosi & Co., and Emma Kate Lampe. Steven xin dành tặng điều này cho Ba, Mẹ, em Sydney, và tất cả các bạn người Mỹ gốc Việt dám theo đuổi ước mơ của mình. @shuynh_ing

Claire Kwon (Claire) is beyond ecstatic to be leading Maybe Happy Ending's first National Tour! Broadway: Maybe Happy Ending (Claire, standby), Almost Famous (Band-Aids/Swing). Regional: The Family Album (La Jolla Playhouse), Galileo (Berkeley Rep), Life After (Goodman). Northwestern '22! Represented by Soffer Entertainment; Much love to my friends, Geoff, and the MHE Fam! Always for my family <3 @clairekwon_

James Seol (James, Junseo & Others). Broadway: Come from Away (Schoenfeld Theater); A Naked Girl on the Appian Way (Todd Haimes Theater). TV/Film: “The Hunting Party” (NBC), Problemista (A24), “The Flight Attendant” (HBO Max); “Living with Yourself” (Netflix). Off-Broadway & Regional: A Lot. Education: Juilliard, University of Virginia. IG: @jamesseol

FRANCISCO JAVIER GONZÁLEZ (Gil Brentley) comes directly from originating the role of Raoul in Diane Paulus' acclaimed Drama Desk Award-winning production of Masquerade. TV credits include Hulu's "Only Murders in the Building" and the upcoming "Count My Lies," also for Hulu. He is a graduate of NYU Tisch. @frankiegonzalezarts

BRYAN CHAN (u/s Oliver, u/s James, Junseo & Others). Hong Kong-born. National Tour: Hadestown (u/s Orpheus). Regional: Legally Blonde (Emmett), The King and I (Lun Tha). Offstage, Bryan is a passionate voice teacher. Huge shoutout to Michael, Chris, and the Telsey Office for believing in me. Love to Mom, Dad, and Emily. @bryanchanuwu

Erica Durham (u/s Gil Brentley, u/s Claire). National Tour: Into the Woods, The Color Purple. Regional: The Muny, Sacramento Music Circus, Pittsburgh CLO, The Guthrie. TV: “Poker Face”. Voiceover: No Fear Shakespeare, Sports Illustrated Kids. Thanks to the MHE team, The Telsey Office, Take 3 Talent, and BroadwayVox. Penn State BFA. All my love to my family and friends. For Mom, always.

Kennedy Kanagawa (u/s James, Junseo & Others, u/s Oliver). Broadway: Into the Woods (Drama Desk & Clive Barnes nominations). Nat'l Tour: Into the Woods. Off-Broadway: Theatre Row, NYTW, Second Stage, BAM. Other credits: the MUNY, Ogunquit Playhouse, Bucks County Playhouse, TUTS, 5th Avenue Theatre, Olney Theatre Center, Phoenix Theatre Company, Utah Shakespeare Festival, Portland Stage, CATF. Love to D. @thisiskennedy

MIA NICOLE NELSON (u/s Claire, u/s Gil Brentley). Mia is thrilled to be making her national tour debut! Regional: The Little Mermaid (Paper Mill Playhouse), A Chorus Line (Theatre Aspen). A 2023 Jimmy Awards Semifinalist, Mia is a junior Musical Theatre student at Shenandoah Conservatory. Special thanks to the MHE team, The Telsey Office, family, and friends. @mianelsonn_

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Related Stories 1 Tickets to MAYBE HAPPY ENDING National Tour in Baltimore on Sale Now

The Tony Award-winning Best Musical Maybe Happy Ending, directed by Michael Arden, will launch its North American Tour at Baltimore's Hippodrome Theatre, with original Broadway cast members Steven Huynh and Claire Kwon starring.