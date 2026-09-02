Photos: MYSTIC PIZZA Tour in Rehearsals; Full Cast Revealed

The complete cast has been announced for Mystic Pizza: A New Musical, the new production embarking on a national tour that begins September 26, 2026 at the Clemens Center in Elmira, New York. Based on the beloved movie classic that launched Julia Roberts' career, this sparkling musical depicts best friends Kat (2022 Jimmy Awards winner Kendall Becerra), Daisy (Chloë Lezotte), and Jojo (Lexxi Frilles)'s search for love and self-identity as they face life's many unexpected twists and turns.

Joining the three previously announced leading actresses will be Jack Baylis, Nina-Simone Diaz, Lizzie Fitzpatrick-Cárcamo, Travis Flynt, Sam Foti, Albert Igbinigie, Will Ingram, Mike Leadbetter, Richard Morgan, Catherine Rodriguez-O'Connor, Abby Scalici, Tieisha Thomas, Gabe Tobierre, and Matt Woodward. Check out photos of the cast in rehearsal below!

Mystic Pizza is based on the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Motion Picture with Story and Characters by Amy Holden Jones. The musical is written by Sandy Rustin (Clue, The Cottage) with Arrangements and Orchestrations by Carmel Dean (The Notebook).

With direction and choreography by Jennifer Werner (The Book of Mormon), Mystic Pizza: A New Musical delivers the story from the hit film driven by a score packed with hits from the '80s and '90s. Follow best friends Kat, Daisy, and Jojo as they navigate the complexities of friendship and romance-all while slinging slices at a small-town pizza joint. Bursting with laugh-out-loud moments, heartfelt storytelling, and chart-toppers including 'Hit Me With Your Best Shot,' 'Hold On,' and 'Manic Monday,' Mystic Pizza is a joyful celebration of chasing dreams, lifelong bonds, and finding your place in the world.

In addition to Jennifer Werner's direction and choreography, designs are by Joshua Warner (Scenery), Dalton Hamilton (Lighting), Jen Caprio (Costumes), and Matt Kraus (Sound). Andrew Graham is the Music Supervisor and Casting is by ARC. Daniel Sher is the Executive Producer.

Photo Credit: Gabriella Spiegel

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