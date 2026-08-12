THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE to Open Delaware Theatre's Season
Performances will run September 16 to October 4, 2026.
Delaware Theatre Company will open its 2026/27 season with the charming cult classic, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. A New Light Theatre production presented by DTC and directed by Lena Mucchetti, the show runs from September 16th to October 4th, 2026. The longstanding partnership between Delaware Theatre Company and New Light Theatre continues to elevate Wilmington's arts and culture scene and support DTC's mission to enrich the vitality of the area through artistic programming of the highest professional quality.
Winner of the Tony and Drama Desk Awards for Best Book, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is a deeply human musical that shines a light on the inner lives of six adolescents vying for the spelling championship of a lifetime. As they candidly share hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, these tweens spell their way through a series of (potentially made-up) words, hoping to avoid the soul-crushing “ding” of the bell that signals a mistake. Blending humor and heart, the show is a joyful celebration of individuality, belonging, and the courage to be seen.
Supporting New Light Theatre's mission to raise awareness and support for organizations that deepen our empathy and connection with one another, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee will partner with Children & Families First, an organization providing support and services that children and their families in Delaware need to thrive.
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