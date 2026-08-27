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Exclusive: New Cast and Dates Announced for THE WIZ National Tour

The Cast will be led by Gabby Samone, Bryan DeMond, Toni Lorene Baker, April Renee Moye, and more

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Exclusive: New Cast and Dates Announced for THE WIZ National Tour

 Crossroads Live North America, producer of the National Tour of THE WIZ, has just announced an all-new cast who will ease on down the road. THE WIZ continues to charm audiences in cities across the country, bringing the seven-time Tony Award-winning musical and the exhilarating live theatrical experience from coast to coast.

Following an acclaimed run on Broadway, the revival that brought Oz roaring back to life for a new generation will visit 75 cities during the newest tour which begins Saturday, September 26, 2026 in Springfield, Ohio. The tour will go on to make triumphant return visits to San Antonio, San Francisco and Detroit, along with premiere engagements in New Haven, CT; Madison, WI; Wilmington, DE; Mesa, AZ and Palm Desert, CA and many more. For the full tour schedule, visit WizMusical.com  

This groundbreaking twist on The Wizard of Oz changed the face of Broadway. From its iconic score packed with soul, gospel, rock and ’70s funk to its stirring tale of Dorothy’s journey to find her place in a contemporary world, that trailblazing spirit comes thrillingly to life in this bold, joy-filled production, beautifully reimagined for the stage and featuring dazzling choreography, spectacular theatricality and a vibrant vision of Oz for a new generation. THE WIZ is a full-throttle live experience, an electrifying celebration of music, movement, Black culture and community that honors the show’s extraordinary legacy while carrying its magic forward. Fifty years after it first became a cultural touchstone, its message, influence and unmistakable joy continue to resonate with generations of audiences across America.

Leading this new company are “American Idol” Season 23 finalist Gabby Samone as Dorothy, international vocalist and actor Bryan DeMond as The Wiz, “The Voice” Season 28 contestant Toni Lorene Baker as Glinda, April Renee Moye as Aunt Em/Evillene; multi-award-winning Gospel recording artist and “The Voice” Season 20 Live Playoffs contestant Jose E. Figueroa Jr. as Scarecrow, Jaelen Spellman as Tinman; and “The Voice” Season 25 Winner Asher HaVon as Lion. 

The ensemble features Maurissa Cunningham, Ary’ana N. Davis, Marcus Elliott, Jay Fuqua, Chelsea Nicole Green, Malik Jordan, Kianna Kelly-Futch, Morgan Lewis, Travis Lucas, Kaiel Lynice Maynor, Allen McBride, Matthew J. McCray, John Ray Jr., Nadia Richardson, Khi’shawn A’quez Robinson, Vertreace Sanders and Daisy Wilson-Dzogbe.

“We are so excited to have this extremely talented cast who will bring such a range of life and entertainment backgrounds to the stage—and I can’t wait for audiences across the country to experience them live,” expressed Kori Prior, Executive Producer of The Wiz, Crossroads Live North America.  

Featuring a book by William F. Brown and music by Charlie Smalls, the production is directed by Schele Williams (Aida, The Notebook) and choreographed by JaQuel Knight (Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies,” Black is King), with Amber Ruffin (“The Amber Ruffin Show,” “Late Night With Seth Meyers”) as Writer of Additional Material and Additional Music By Luther Vandross and Timothy Graphenreed.

Joseph Joubert (music supervision, orchestrations, & music arrangements), Allen René Louis (vocal arrangements, music arrangements), Emmy Award®-winning music director and Grammy Award®-winning writer Adam Blackstone, and Terence Vaughn (Dance Music Arrangers) conjure up an Oz unlike anything ever seen before.  A dynamite infusion of ballet, jazz, and modern pop that brings a whole new groove to easing on down the road.  

THE WIZ design team includes scenic design by Academy Award-winning Hannah Beachler (Black Panther, Beyoncé’s Black is King and Lemonade), costume design by Emmy Award-winning and two-time Academy Award-nominated Sharen Davis (Ray, Dreamgirls), lighting design by Barrymore Award-winning Ryan J. O’Gara (Thoughts of a Colored Man), sound design by Jon Weston (Parade), video and projection design by Daniel Brodie (Motown the Musical), original wig design by Charles LaPointe (MJ the Musical) and original make-up design by Kirk Cambridge-Del Pesche (The Piano Lesson). Casting is by Murnane Casting

THE WIZ associate director is Alan Mingo, Jr. and associate choreographer is Ashley Seldon. THE WIZ tour stage management team is led by Gloria Bontrager-Thomas with Bruno Diaz Miranda; company management team is Brian Cedric Jones with Jonathan Kwock, with Jarvis Brown as the Music Director.

Based on L. Frank Baum’s The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, THE WIZ reimagines one of America’s most enduring stories through the lens of Black culture, music and joy. 

THE WIZ premiered on Broadway in 1975 and became an instant sensation, going on to win seven Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Original Score, Best Featured Actor in a Musical (Ted Ross), Best Featured Actress in a Musical (Dee Dee Bridgewater), Best Choreography (George Faison), and in a Broadway first, Best Direction of a Musical, and Best Costume Design (Geoffrey Holder). “Ease on Down the Road” became the show’s break-out single, and “Home” has since become a bona fide classic. That original production ran for four years (first at The Majestic Theatre and later at The Broadway Theatre)  and 1,672 performances  on Broadway. A 1978 film adaptation starred Diana Ross, Ted Ross, Mabel King, Richard Pryor and Lena Horne, and marked Quincy Jones’ first collaboration with Michael Jackson

Nearly five decades later, THE WIZ found its way back home. The all-new production launched its pre-Broadway national tour in Baltimore in 2023, the city where the musical had its original world premiere in 1974, before making its triumphant return to Broadway in April of 2024. Following its 50th Anniversary Tour that culminated in May of 2026, that same acclaimed Broadway revival continues its journey across America in this newest tour, inviting audiences to experience the magic of Oz live and in a production unlike any other.

Exclusive: New Cast and Dates Announced for THE WIZ National Tour ImageTHE 2026–27 NATIONAL TOUR ROUTE INCLUDES:

Springfield, OH: 9/26/2026
Clark State

Utica, NY: 9/29/2026 - 9/30/2026
The Stanley Theatre

New Haven, CT: 10/1/2026 - 10/4/2026
The Shubert Theatre

Madison, WI: 10/6/2026 - 10/11/2026
Overture Hall

Ames, IA: 10/12/2026
IA State

Champaign, IL: 10/14/2026
State Farm Theatre

Muncie, IN: 10/15/2026
Emens Auditorium

Owensboro, KY: 10/16/2026
River Park Center

Huntington, WV: 10/17/2026
Edwards Playhouse

Roanoke, VA: 10/18/2026
Berglund Center

Morgantown, WV: 10/20/2026
Canady Creative Arts Center

York, PA: 10/21/2026
Strand Theatre

University Park, PA: 10/22/2026
Eisenhower Hall

Wilmington, DE: 10/23/2026 - 10/25/2026
Theatre on Rodney Square

Savannah, GA: 10/27/2026
Johnny Mercer Theatre

Spartanburg, SC: 10/28/2026
Memorial Auditorium

San Antonio, TX: 10/30/2026 - 10/31/2026
The Majestic Theatre

Sugar Land, TX: 11/1/2026
Smart Financial Center

Billings, MT: 11/9/2026
Alberta Bair Theatre

Folsom, CA; 11/12/2026 - 11/15/2026
Harris Center

Grand Junction, CO: 11/17/2026 - 11/18/2026
Asteria Theatre

Mesa, AZ: 11/20/2026 - 11/22/2026
Mesa Arts Center

Riverside, CA: 11/30/2026 - 12/1/2026
The Fox Theatre

San Francisco, CA: 12/4/2026 - 12/6/2026
The Orpheum

Palm Desert, CA: 12/8/2026 - 12/13/2026
McCallum Theatre

Bellingham, WA: 12/16/2026
Mount Baker Theatre

Yakima, WA: 12/17/2026 - 12/18/2026
Capitol Theatre

Spokane, WA: 12/19/2026 - 12/20/2026
First Interstate Center for the Arts

Macon, GA: 1/4/2027 - 1/5/2027
Grand Opera House

Paducah, KY: 1/7/2027
Carson Center

Little Rock, AR: 1/8/2027 - 1/10/2027
Robinson Center

Lafayette, LA: 1/11/2027
Heymann PAC

Pensacola, FL: 1/12/2027 - 1/13/2027
Saenger Theatre

Sarasota, FL: 1/15/2027 - 1/16/2027
Van Wezel PAH

Daytona Beach, FL: 1/17/2027
Peabody Auditorium

Binghamton, NY: 1/20/2027 - 1/21/2027
Forum Theatre

Boston, MA: 1/22/2027 - 1/24/2027
The Colonial

Lima, OH: 1/26/2027
Veterans Memorial

Bloomington, IN: 1/27/2027
IU Auditorium

Lexington, KY: 1/29/2027 - 1/31/2027
Lexington Opera House

Athens, GA: 2/2/2027 - 2/3/2027
Classic Center

Evans, GA: 2/4/2027
Columbia County PAC

Wilmington, NC: 2/6/2027 - 2/7/2027
Wilson Center

Huntsville, AL: 2/9/2027 - 2/14/2027
Von Braun Center

Jacksonville, FL: 2/16/2027 - 2/21/2027
Times Union Center

Schenectady, NY: 2/23/2027 - 2/28/2027
Proctor's Theatre

Portland, ME: 3/3/2027 - 3/4/2027
Merrill Auditorium

New Brunswick, NJ: 3/6/2027 - 3/7/2027
State Theatre

Syracuse, NY: 3/9/2027 - 3/14/2027
Landmark Theatre

Detroit, MI: 3/16/2027 - 3/21/2027
The Fisher Theatre

Columbia, SC: 3/29/2027 - 3/31/2027
Koger Center

Sioux Falls, SD: 4/3/2027 - 4/4/2027
Washington Pavilion

Monterrey, MX: 4/8/2027 - 4/11/2027
Showplace Centroplex

Toronto, ON: 4/20/2027 - 4/25/2027
Ed Mirvish Theatre

Akron, OH: 4/26/2027 - 4/27/2027
EJ Thomas Hall

West Lafayette, IN: 4/28/2027
Elliott Hall of Music

Iowa City, IA: 4/30/2027 - 5/2/2027
Hancher Aud

Charleston, WV: 5/4/2027
Clay Center

Newport News, VA: 5/6/2027
Ferguson Center

Charlotte, NC: 5/7/2027 - 5/9/2027
Belk Theatre

Brookville, NY: 5/13/2027
Tilles Center

Worcester, MA: 5/14/2027 - 5/16/2027
Hanover Theatre

Kalamazoo, MI: 5/18/2027 - 5/19/2027
Miller Auditorium

Rockford, IL: 5/20/2027
Coronado Theatre

Davenport, IA: 5/21/2027
Adler Theater

Bismarck, ND: 5/23/2027
Bismarck Event Center

Green Bay, WI: 6/3/2027
Weidner Center

Midland, MI: 6/4/2027 - 6/5/2027
Midland Center

Flint, MI: 6/6/2027
The Whiting

Baton Rouge, LA: 6/8/2027
River Center

Orange, TX: 6/9/2027
Lutcher Theatre

Dallas, TX: 6/10/2027 - 6/13/2027
ATTPAC

Kansas City, MO: 6/15/2027 - 6/20/2027
Starlight Theatre

Elmira, NY: 6/22/2027 - 6/23/2027
Clemens Center

Tysons, VA: 6/25/2027 - 6/27/2027
Capital One Hall

Dates, venues and schedule are subject to change. Additional performance and ticket information is available at WizMusical.com.

Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel

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