Exclusive: New Cast and Dates Announced for THE WIZ National Tour

Crossroads Live North America, producer of the National Tour of THE WIZ, has just announced an all-new cast who will ease on down the road. THE WIZ continues to charm audiences in cities across the country, bringing the seven-time Tony Award-winning musical and the exhilarating live theatrical experience from coast to coast.



Following an acclaimed run on Broadway, the revival that brought Oz roaring back to life for a new generation will visit 75 cities during the newest tour which begins Saturday, September 26, 2026 in Springfield, Ohio. The tour will go on to make triumphant return visits to San Antonio, San Francisco and Detroit, along with premiere engagements in New Haven, CT; Madison, WI; Wilmington, DE; Mesa, AZ and Palm Desert, CA and many more. For the full tour schedule, visit WizMusical.com

This groundbreaking twist on The Wizard of Oz changed the face of Broadway. From its iconic score packed with soul, gospel, rock and ’70s funk to its stirring tale of Dorothy’s journey to find her place in a contemporary world, that trailblazing spirit comes thrillingly to life in this bold, joy-filled production, beautifully reimagined for the stage and featuring dazzling choreography, spectacular theatricality and a vibrant vision of Oz for a new generation. THE WIZ is a full-throttle live experience, an electrifying celebration of music, movement, Black culture and community that honors the show’s extraordinary legacy while carrying its magic forward. Fifty years after it first became a cultural touchstone, its message, influence and unmistakable joy continue to resonate with generations of audiences across America.

Leading this new company are “American Idol” Season 23 finalist Gabby Samone as Dorothy, international vocalist and actor Bryan DeMond as The Wiz, “The Voice” Season 28 contestant Toni Lorene Baker as Glinda, April Renee Moye as Aunt Em/Evillene; multi-award-winning Gospel recording artist and “The Voice” Season 20 Live Playoffs contestant Jose E. Figueroa Jr. as Scarecrow, Jaelen Spellman as Tinman; and “The Voice” Season 25 Winner Asher HaVon as Lion.

The ensemble features Maurissa Cunningham, Ary’ana N. Davis, Marcus Elliott, Jay Fuqua, Chelsea Nicole Green, Malik Jordan, Kianna Kelly-Futch, Morgan Lewis, Travis Lucas, Kaiel Lynice Maynor, Allen McBride, Matthew J. McCray, John Ray Jr., Nadia Richardson, Khi’shawn A’quez Robinson, Vertreace Sanders and Daisy Wilson-Dzogbe.

“We are so excited to have this extremely talented cast who will bring such a range of life and entertainment backgrounds to the stage—and I can’t wait for audiences across the country to experience them live,” expressed Kori Prior, Executive Producer of The Wiz, Crossroads Live North America.

Featuring a book by William F. Brown and music by Charlie Smalls, the production is directed by Schele Williams (Aida, The Notebook) and choreographed by JaQuel Knight (Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies,” Black is King), with Amber Ruffin (“The Amber Ruffin Show,” “Late Night With Seth Meyers”) as Writer of Additional Material and Additional Music By Luther Vandross and Timothy Graphenreed.

Joseph Joubert (music supervision, orchestrations, & music arrangements), Allen René Louis (vocal arrangements, music arrangements), Emmy Award®-winning music director and Grammy Award®-winning writer Adam Blackstone, and Terence Vaughn (Dance Music Arrangers) conjure up an Oz unlike anything ever seen before. A dynamite infusion of ballet, jazz, and modern pop that brings a whole new groove to easing on down the road.

THE WIZ design team includes scenic design by Academy Award-winning Hannah Beachler (Black Panther, Beyoncé’s Black is King and Lemonade), costume design by Emmy Award-winning and two-time Academy Award-nominated Sharen Davis (Ray, Dreamgirls), lighting design by Barrymore Award-winning Ryan J. O’Gara (Thoughts of a Colored Man), sound design by Jon Weston (Parade), video and projection design by Daniel Brodie (Motown the Musical), original wig design by Charles LaPointe (MJ the Musical) and original make-up design by Kirk Cambridge-Del Pesche (The Piano Lesson). Casting is by Murnane Casting.

THE WIZ associate director is Alan Mingo, Jr. and associate choreographer is Ashley Seldon. THE WIZ tour stage management team is led by Gloria Bontrager-Thomas with Bruno Diaz Miranda; company management team is Brian Cedric Jones with Jonathan Kwock, with Jarvis Brown as the Music Director.

Based on L. Frank Baum’s The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, THE WIZ reimagines one of America’s most enduring stories through the lens of Black culture, music and joy.

THE WIZ premiered on Broadway in 1975 and became an instant sensation, going on to win seven Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Original Score, Best Featured Actor in a Musical (Ted Ross), Best Featured Actress in a Musical (Dee Dee Bridgewater), Best Choreography (George Faison), and in a Broadway first, Best Direction of a Musical, and Best Costume Design (Geoffrey Holder). “Ease on Down the Road” became the show’s break-out single, and “Home” has since become a bona fide classic. That original production ran for four years (first at The Majestic Theatre and later at The Broadway Theatre) and 1,672 performances on Broadway. A 1978 film adaptation starred Diana Ross, Ted Ross, Mabel King, Richard Pryor and Lena Horne, and marked Quincy Jones’ first collaboration with Michael Jackson.

Nearly five decades later, THE WIZ found its way back home. The all-new production launched its pre-Broadway national tour in Baltimore in 2023, the city where the musical had its original world premiere in 1974, before making its triumphant return to Broadway in April of 2024. Following its 50th Anniversary Tour that culminated in May of 2026, that same acclaimed Broadway revival continues its journey across America in this newest tour, inviting audiences to experience the magic of Oz live and in a production unlike any other.

THE 2026–27 NATIONAL TOUR ROUTE INCLUDES:

Springfield, OH: 9/26/2026

Clark State

Utica, NY: 9/29/2026 - 9/30/2026

The Stanley Theatre

New Haven, CT: 10/1/2026 - 10/4/2026

The Shubert Theatre

Madison, WI: 10/6/2026 - 10/11/2026

Overture Hall

Ames, IA: 10/12/2026

IA State

Champaign, IL: 10/14/2026

State Farm Theatre

Muncie, IN: 10/15/2026

Emens Auditorium

Owensboro, KY: 10/16/2026

River Park Center

Huntington, WV: 10/17/2026

Edwards Playhouse

Roanoke, VA: 10/18/2026

Berglund Center

Morgantown, WV: 10/20/2026

Canady Creative Arts Center

York, PA: 10/21/2026

Strand Theatre

University Park, PA: 10/22/2026

Eisenhower Hall

Wilmington, DE: 10/23/2026 - 10/25/2026

Theatre on Rodney Square

Savannah, GA: 10/27/2026

Johnny Mercer Theatre

Spartanburg, SC: 10/28/2026

Memorial Auditorium

San Antonio, TX: 10/30/2026 - 10/31/2026

The Majestic Theatre

Sugar Land, TX: 11/1/2026

Smart Financial Center

Billings, MT: 11/9/2026

Alberta Bair Theatre

Folsom, CA; 11/12/2026 - 11/15/2026

Harris Center

Grand Junction, CO: 11/17/2026 - 11/18/2026

Asteria Theatre

Mesa, AZ: 11/20/2026 - 11/22/2026

Mesa Arts Center

Riverside, CA: 11/30/2026 - 12/1/2026

The Fox Theatre

San Francisco, CA: 12/4/2026 - 12/6/2026

The Orpheum

Palm Desert, CA: 12/8/2026 - 12/13/2026

McCallum Theatre

Bellingham, WA: 12/16/2026

Mount Baker Theatre

Yakima, WA: 12/17/2026 - 12/18/2026

Capitol Theatre

Spokane, WA: 12/19/2026 - 12/20/2026

First Interstate Center for the Arts

Macon, GA: 1/4/2027 - 1/5/2027

Grand Opera House

Paducah, KY: 1/7/2027

Carson Center

Little Rock, AR: 1/8/2027 - 1/10/2027

Robinson Center

Lafayette, LA: 1/11/2027

Heymann PAC

Pensacola, FL: 1/12/2027 - 1/13/2027

Saenger Theatre

Sarasota, FL: 1/15/2027 - 1/16/2027

Van Wezel PAH

Daytona Beach, FL: 1/17/2027

Peabody Auditorium

Binghamton, NY: 1/20/2027 - 1/21/2027

Forum Theatre

Boston, MA: 1/22/2027 - 1/24/2027

The Colonial

Lima, OH: 1/26/2027

Veterans Memorial

Bloomington, IN: 1/27/2027

IU Auditorium

Lexington, KY: 1/29/2027 - 1/31/2027

Lexington Opera House

Athens, GA: 2/2/2027 - 2/3/2027

Classic Center

Evans, GA: 2/4/2027

Columbia County PAC

Wilmington, NC: 2/6/2027 - 2/7/2027

Wilson Center

Huntsville, AL: 2/9/2027 - 2/14/2027

Von Braun Center

Jacksonville, FL: 2/16/2027 - 2/21/2027

Times Union Center

Schenectady, NY: 2/23/2027 - 2/28/2027

Proctor's Theatre

Portland, ME: 3/3/2027 - 3/4/2027

Merrill Auditorium

New Brunswick, NJ: 3/6/2027 - 3/7/2027

State Theatre

Syracuse, NY: 3/9/2027 - 3/14/2027

Landmark Theatre

Detroit, MI: 3/16/2027 - 3/21/2027

The Fisher Theatre

Columbia, SC: 3/29/2027 - 3/31/2027

Koger Center

Sioux Falls, SD: 4/3/2027 - 4/4/2027

Washington Pavilion

Monterrey, MX: 4/8/2027 - 4/11/2027

Showplace Centroplex

Toronto, ON: 4/20/2027 - 4/25/2027

Ed Mirvish Theatre

Akron, OH: 4/26/2027 - 4/27/2027

EJ Thomas Hall

West Lafayette, IN: 4/28/2027

Elliott Hall of Music

Iowa City, IA: 4/30/2027 - 5/2/2027

Hancher Aud

Charleston, WV: 5/4/2027

Clay Center

Newport News, VA: 5/6/2027

Ferguson Center

Charlotte, NC: 5/7/2027 - 5/9/2027

Belk Theatre

Brookville, NY: 5/13/2027

Tilles Center

Worcester, MA: 5/14/2027 - 5/16/2027

Hanover Theatre

Kalamazoo, MI: 5/18/2027 - 5/19/2027

Miller Auditorium

Rockford, IL: 5/20/2027

Coronado Theatre

Davenport, IA: 5/21/2027

Adler Theater

Bismarck, ND: 5/23/2027

Bismarck Event Center

Green Bay, WI: 6/3/2027

Weidner Center

Midland, MI: 6/4/2027 - 6/5/2027

Midland Center

Flint, MI: 6/6/2027

The Whiting

Baton Rouge, LA: 6/8/2027

River Center

Orange, TX: 6/9/2027

Lutcher Theatre

Dallas, TX: 6/10/2027 - 6/13/2027

ATTPAC

Kansas City, MO: 6/15/2027 - 6/20/2027

Starlight Theatre

Elmira, NY: 6/22/2027 - 6/23/2027

Clemens Center

Tysons, VA: 6/25/2027 - 6/27/2027

Capital One Hall

Dates, venues and schedule are subject to change. Additional performance and ticket information is available at WizMusical.com.

Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel

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