Review: THE BOOK CLUB PLAY at the Utah Shakespeare Festival is a Literary Masterpiece

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THE BOOK CLUB PLAY in the Anes Studio Theatre at the Utah Shakespeare Festival is a literary masterpiece that is written, directed, and performed to perfection.

THE BOOK CLUB PLAY by Karen Zacarías is about a small local book club in the U.S. that is being filmed remotely by Lars Knudsen, a renowned Scandinavian documentary filmmaker. They are typically conservative in their scholarly analysis of classics like MOBY DICK, but now they are having to weather conflicting personalities, the proposed additions of new members, and controversial popular novel selections like TWILIGHT and THE DA VINCI CODE.

The play is filled with personal revelations, textual insights, laugh-out-loud humor, relationship turmoil, and profound understanding. Director Matt Zambrano has mined every last bit of meaning from the script in staging that is constantly shifting around the thrust stage in beautiful chaos.

Finely cast and acted, every single performer on the stage is key to the impeccably calibrated success of the piece.

Emily Fury Daly as Ana Smith is uptight but filled with care. Travis Ascione as her husband, Robert Novum Smith, Jr., feels and thinks much more deeply than meets the eye. Regan Sims as Lily Louise Jackson is gentle yet burning with curiosity.

Jacob Dresch as William Lee Nothnagel is finding himself despite his rigidity. Chloe McLeod as Jennifer McClintock brings sweetness and growth. Sean Dale as Alex throws a wrench in the gears of the group with his unconventionality.

They also showcase their versatility by performing monologues between scenes that complement the action and themes as additional book-focused characters, including a literary agent, a Secret Service agent, a Walmart stock manager, a book dealer, and a retired librarian. And let’s not forget Philip Thompson, who voices Lars Knudsen.

The thoughtfully curated costumes by Devon Painter evolve with the characters and tell us as much about their individual trajectories as the script. The scenic design by Jason Simms—a living room framed by shelves of books—provides just the right environment for the conversations, and the mellow lighting by Claire Chrzan is intentionally integrated. The sound has been very well designed by Melanie Chen Cole, whose original music is a key component of the production’s emotional heft.

Make every effort you can to see THE BOOK CLUB PLAY before it closes. You may wonder if it could really be as good as you’ve been hearing, and it absolutely is.

THE BOOK CLUB PLAY runs through October 3, 2026 at the Utah Shakespeare Festival. For tickets, call the box office at 1-800-PLAYTIX (752-9849) or www.bard.org.

Photo Credit: Karl Hugh

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