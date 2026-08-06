DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL to Open at The Milton Theatre in Student Production
Elena Capiro, Penelope Bohl and Jackson Corbett lead the young cast at the historic Milton, Delaware venue.
The Milton Theatre is thrilled to showcase the incredible talents of local youth in its upcoming Student Mainstage Production of Disney's Descendants: The Musical, featuring five performances running from Thursday, August 20 through Sunday, August 23, 2026.
Jam-packed with comedy, adventure, iconic Disney characters, and hit songs from the popular Disney Channel Original Movies, Descendants: The Musical brings a brand-new, high-energy musical experience to the Milton Theatre stage.
The principal cast of Disney's Descendants: The Musical @ The Milton Theatre (clockwise from top left): Elena Capiro, Penelope Bohl, Jackson Corbett, Lincoln Fyock, Wesley Mann, John Roman Nerhbas, Marley Fyock, and Farrah Pastor
ABOUT THE SHOW:
Imprisoned on the Isle of the Lost-home to the most infamous Disney villains who ever lived-the teenage children of Maleficent, the Evil Queen, Jafar, and Cruella De Vil have never ventured off the island... until now. Sent to attend prep school alongside the children of beloved Disney heroes, the troublemaking teens face a daunting choice: follow in their parents' wicked footsteps, or learn what it truly means to be good.
This production highlights the extraordinary talent of young performers through the Milton Theatre Student Mainstage initiative, offering a professional-level theatrical experience to rising talent in the community.
SHOW SCHEDULE & PERFORMANCE DATES:
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Thursday, August 20, 2026
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Doors Open: 6:00 PM | Showtime: 7:00 PM
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Friday, August 21, 2026
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Doors Open: 6:00 PM | Showtime: 7:00 PM
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Saturday, August 22, 2026 (Matinee)
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Doors Open: 1:00 PM | Showtime: 2:00 PM
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Saturday, August 22, 2026 (Evening)
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Doors Open: 6:00 PM | Showtime: 7:00 PM
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Sunday, August 23, 2026 (Matinee)
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Doors Open: 1:00 PM | Showtime: 2:00 PM
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VENUE LOCATION:
The Milton Theatre
110 Union Street, Milton, DE 19968
TICKET INFORMATION:
Tickets range from $22 - $27
Tickets available online at www.miltontheatre.com or call the box office at 302.684.3038 for assistance. Direct ticket link: https://etix.com/ticket/e/1056421
About the Milton Theatre
The Milton Theatre is a historic 250-seat venue located in downtown Milton, Delaware, along the Broadkill River. Known for its intimate atmosphere and diverse programming, the theatre hosts over 400 events annually, including concerts, comedy, theatre, and film, serving as a cultural hub for the Delmarva Peninsula.
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