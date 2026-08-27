Full Cast Announced for BOOP! THE MUSICAL National Tour

BOOP! The Musical has just announced the full cast for the upcoming North American Tour. Joining previously announced Aliya Grace, who will play Betty Boop®, will be Mason Ballard (Dwayne), Ashia Collins (Carol Evans), Michelle Jennings (Valentina), Dan Mason (Grampy), Joshua Woodie (Raymond Demarest), Ashley Calderon (Trisha), Adam Clarke (Pudgy), Kevin W. Egan (Oscar Delacorte), and Kevin Bowman, Christian J. Collins, Leah Faye, Kayla Goins, Eric Gonzalez, Jesse Hanks, Izzy Herz, Anya Katherine Jones, Jaxon Keller, Elie Kuppermann, Helena Elizabeth Laing, Ava Madara, Neema Muteti, Annalise Northway, PJ Palmer, Jame Tomé Rotz, Kenneth Sweeney, Devyn Trondson and Evan Michael Vaughan.

BOOP! The Musical will officially launch its 50-week tour at Rochester, NY’s West Herr Auditorium Theatre, playing October 3-10, 2026.

"Building the cast for BOOP! has been an incredible journey, and I couldn't be more thrilled to finally share this extraordinary group of performers with the world," said Jerry Mitchell, Director and Choreographer of the original Broadway production. "Every single person in this company brings so much talent, energy, and heart to the stage. We cannot wait to take this show on the road and bring pure joy and laughter to audiences across the country!"

For tour cities and dates that have been announced, please visit here. Additional tour stops will be announced at a later date.

For almost a century, the Betty Boop character has won hearts and inspired fans around the world with her trademark looks, voice, and style. Now, in BOOP! The Musical, Betty’s dream of an ordinary day off from super-celebrity in her black-and-white world leads to a “bright and bubbly” (Time Out New York) adventure of color, music, and love in New York City. “A show-stopping rainbow of joy” (The Daily Beast), BOOP! is the new Broadway musical-comedy extravaganza that’s fun for everyone – bringing heart, laughter, and a whole lot of Boop-oop-a-doop™ to the stage!

With original Broadway direction and choreography by Tony Award-winning director/choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Hairspray, La Cage aux Folles), BOOP! The Musical brings Fleischer Studios' Queen of the Screen to life with a score and arrangements by celebrated multiple Grammy winner David Foster ("I Have Nothing," "After the Love Is Gone," "The Prayer"), lyrics by Tony Award nominee Susan Birkenhead (Working, Jelly's Last Jam), and a book by Tony Award winner Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone, The Prom, High Society). Direction for the North American tour is re-created by DB Bonds and choreography is re-created by Rachelle Rak.

BOOP! is the Broadway musical that is perfect for audiences of all ages.

The design and creative team for BOOP! The Musical includes Tony Award-winner David Rockwell (scenic design), Three-time Tony Award-winner Gregg Barnes (costume design), Philip S. Rosenberg (lighting design), Tony Award-winner Gareth Owen (sound design), Tony Award-winner Finn Ross (projection design), Emmy Award-winner Sabana Majeed (hair and wig design), Michael Clifton (makeup design), OBIE Award-winner Skylar Fox (illusions design), The Huber Marionettes™ (marionette design), Jon Rua (associate choreography), Tony Award-winner Daryl Waters (music supervision and additional arrangements), Four-time Tony Award-winner Doug Besterman (orchestrations), and Tony Award-nominee Zane Mark (dance music arrangements). Casting is by Kevin Metzger-Timson, CSA and Olivia Paige West, CSA at The TRC Company and booking is by The Booking Group. Frank Deming II is the Company Manager and Anna Klevit is the Production Stage Manager.

The North American Tour of BOOP! The Musical is produced by NETworks Presentations. BOOP! The Musical was originally produced on Broadway by Ostar, Marc Johnston, Taitan Capital, Inc., Western Costume Co., The Shubert Organization, Melody Place, Nederlander Presentations, Inc., Tony Fernandes, Bob Boyett, Larry & Martha Day, Mary Gerdts & Douglas McKinney, Teresa J. Huber, John Paul DeJoria, Peermusic, Rick Perez / Rafael Herrera, Karen LeFrak / Iris Smith, Ann Magee / Joan P. Waechter, Michael Ravenhill, Gerardo Braggiotti / Paolo Zannoni, Brianna Leigh Bell, Candy Spelling, Danielle Del, Arielle Tepper, Jon Avnet, Werner Entertainment, John Gore Organization, Alexander Robertson / Harmony Harris, and Peg McGetrick.

BOOP! The Musical received 3 Tony Award nominations and won 3 Drama Desk Awards and 3 Outer Critic Circle Awards. BOOP! The Musical played its final performance of its acclaimed Broadway run on Sunday, July 13, 2025.

Melody Place released the Original Broadway Cast Recording of BOOP! The Musical on June 6, 2025, in streaming and digital formats, and a special edition double LP was released by Amazon on September 12, 2025.

BOOP! The Musical is in association with Fleischer Studios and based on the characters created by Max Fleischer.

BIOGRAPHIES:

Aliya Grace (Betty Boop). National Tour debut as Betty Boop! Credits: Kiss Me, Kate (Lois Lane), Sweet Charity (Rosie/Ponytail Girl) at Artistry Theatre; world premiere of Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Musical (Yvette) at Children’s Theatre Company. TV/Awards: “American Idol” (ABC Season 2), National YoungArts Week winner. Training: Debbie Allen Dance Academy (Rise). Love and gratitude to my family and the BOOP! team. @thealiyagrace

Mason Ballard (Dwayne) is a San Diego native who is thrilled to be making his National Tour debut in BOOP! Education: BFA in Musical Theatre, Ithaca College. He would not be here without the unwavering support and love from his family and friends. Huge thanks to the entire creative team, The TRC Company, and his agents at MMV Talent. @mason.ballard

Ashia Collins (Carol Evans) is extremely grateful to join the First National Tour of BOOP! A Poughkeepsie native, Ashia studied at Western Connecticut State University and continued training through the LINK program. Notable credits include Dynamite in the National Tour of Hairspray, Bulda in Frozen at ACT of Connecticut, and Disney Cruise Line. Ashia extends her heartfelt thanks to her family and God for their unwavering support. @collinsashia

Michelle Jennings (Valentina). Originated Jan-ma Randall in Feels Like the First Time: The Foreigner Musical (Tilles Center), directed by Adam Pascal. Off-Broadway: Jane Eyre, Twelve Maids. Regional highlights: Titanic (Milwaukee Rep), The Prom (Media Theatre), My Fair Lady (ATG), Grumpy Old Men (Fireside), The Sound of Music (Black Rock). TV/Film: Freydis and Gudrid, “Evil Lives Here.” Thanks to Tom Jennings, Bobbie Merritt, and TRC! @michellejenningssings

Dan Mason (Grampy). National Tours: Beetlejuice (Maxie Dean). Regional: Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (Don Kirshner), The Prom (Trent Oliver), Elf: The Musical (Santa/Mr. Greenway), Hello, Dolly! (Rudolph), Miracle on 34th Street, Fiddler on The Roof, School of Rock. Other Credits: 1776, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Spamalot, Chicago, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Love and gratitude to Dad, Team BOOP!, Networks, and TRC. Follow the journey @TheDanMason

Joshua Woodie (Raymond Demarest). Dayton, OH native; BFA from Eastern Kentucky University. He has performed globally, with credits including How the Grinch Stole Christmas (The Grinch), Tootsie (u/s Michael Dorsey), The Bridges of Madison County (Robert Kincaid), and Catch Me If You Can (Frank Sr.). Outside of performing, he loves spending time with his wife Leyla, their pet rabbit, and making a MEAN Mai Tai!

ASHLEY CALDERON (Trisha) is so excited to make her National Tour debut! Regional credits: In the Heights (Ensemble), Dear Evan Hansen (Alana), Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (Violet), Little Shop of Horrors (u/s Urchins), and Matilda (Mrs. Phelps). Thankful for Kellie and Arbender at FSE. Love and thanks to my parents, siblings, family, and friends for their amazing support! IG: @ashleycalderon

ADAM CLARKE (Pudgy) is an Atlanta, GA marionette artist and the Artistic Director of Puppet Pants, a company specializing in wordless puppetry. In 2024, he began touring his adult marionette show, The Puppet Pants Encounter, receiving overwhelmingly positive responses to his circus puppetry art. Adam is thrilled to bring Pudgy to life and hopes to melt audiences’ hearts with this lovable pup!

KEVIN W. EGAN (Oscar Delacorte, u/s Grampy, u/s Raymond Demarest) is thrilled to make his National Tour debut! Favorite credits: Jesus Christ Superstar (Judas Iscariot), The Secret Garden (Archibald Craven), Million Dollar Quartet (Jerry Lee Lewis), Beauty and the Beast (The Beast), and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (Barry Mann). MM from Carthage College, BA from Elon University. Thanks to Stalwart Talent Management, friends, family, and Kiki! @kevin_w_egan

KEVIN BOWMAN (Arnie Finkle, Ensemble, u/s Raymond Demarest, u/s Oscar Delacorte) makes his National Tour debut! Regional credits include West Side Story (The Fulton, Houston Grand Opera), Crazy for You, Something Rotten!, and Frozen (Music Theater Wichita). Texas State University BFA alum. Special thanks to family, friends, and the team at CESD! @kevindbowman

CHRISTIAN J. COLLINS (Malcolm, Ensemble, u/s Grampy, u/s Clarence). National Tour debut! NOLA native. FSUMT Alum – GO NOLES! Regional: The MUNY, Asolo Rep, Wagon Wheel. Thanks to my family, friends and Alisa for getting me here and to TRC and the BOOP! team for this opportunity! Live Like Keith. @christianjcollins_

LEAH FAYE (Ensemble, u/s Trisha) is making her National Tour debut! A proud Houston native and recent graduate of FSUMT (GO NOLES!), she sends endless love and deep thanks to her family, Suzanne Semans, TRC, and the entire BOOP! team for this incredible opportunity! @leahfayeholewyne

Kayla Goins (Ensemble, u/s Trisha). Tours: Mean Girls (Ensemble). TV: NBC’s Annie Live! Regional credits include Gypsy (Theatre Aspen), Beautiful (Alabama Shakespeare Festival, WPPAC), and Norwegian Cruise Line’s Summer. She is absolutely overjoyed to join the cast of BOOP! Much love to her supportive family! @kaylaannemarie13

ERIC GONZALEZ (Ensemble) is honored to make his National Tour debut with BOOP! Regional credits: Aguardiente (world premiere) and Fiddler on the Roof (Opera North). Endless thanks to his amazing family, friends, and teachers for all their incredible love and support! IG: @eriicgonzzz

JESSE HANKS (Swing, Assistant Dance Captain) is thrilled to make his National Tour debut! Credits: The Wizard of Oz (Royal Caribbean), A Christmas Story, Fiddler on the Roof, and Jersey Boys (The Lex). University of Oklahoma BFA graduate. Thanks to his family, friends, and HKA, family!

IZZY HERZ (Ensemble) is thrilled to make her tour debut! Credits: Red Bucket Follies and Easter Bonnet Competition with Hamilton, and The New Edition Way Tour with Toni Braxton. Endless gratitude to her incredible mentors, friends, and family for all their unwavering support!

ANYA KATHERINE JONES (Swing) is thrilled to make her National Tour debut! Elon Music Theatre Class of 2026. Favorite credits: An American in Paris (Lise), West Side Story (Velma), The Wizard of Oz (Glinda). Deepest thanks to family, friends, and the BOOP! team. @_anyakatherine

JAXON KELLER (he/him) (Ensemble, u/s Clarence) is thrilled to make his National Tour debut! Credits: Little Miss Perfect (Olney Theatre), Newsies, One Night Only with Sutton Foster (Wolf Trap). Film/TV: A Christmas Party, “Kennedy Center Honors.” Huge love to all family, friends, Bloc, NoCo, and TRC! @jaxonkeller_

ELIE KUPPERMANN (Ensemble) is making her National Tour debut! Regional: Jekyll & Hyde (Lucy), Anything Goes (u/s Hope, Erma), Cinderella (u/s Charlotte), Newsies (u/s Katherine). Stanford University BA. Sending love and immense gratitude to Mom, Dad, Maya, Azul, best friends, and FSE! @eliekupp

HELENA ELIZABETH LAING (Cheryl King, Mascot, Ensemble, u/s Betty Boop, u/s Carol Evans) is thrilled to be hitting the road with BOOP! National Tour: Chicago. Proud University of Oklahoma Musical Theatre alumna. Deepest love and thanks to my family, friends, and the team at Pantera/Murphy for their constant support! For Vince Leseney.

AVA MADARA (Ensemble, u/s Valentina). National Tour debut! Verdon Fosse Legacy alum. Regional: Elf (Alhambra), Hello, Dolly! (Gainesville Orchestra), Chicago (Dr. Phillips Center). All the love to her family and friends. BFA: University of Florida. Go Gators! @avamadara

NEEMA MUTETI (Swing, u/s Betty Boop, u/s Carol Evans). National Tour debut! USC Musical Theatre, Class of ’26. So much love to her incredible team and the teachers who have poured into her. She owes everything to her parents who believed in her first. All Glory to God Insta: @neema.muteti

ANNALISE NORTHWAY (Swing, Dance Captain) is so proud to be making her official National Tour debut! Credits include Hairspray, Broadway Bares, and Christmas in the Air. Massive thanks to Rachelle, the BOOP! team, and Mom, Dad, Claire, and Trevor for their absolute love and support! @annalisenorthway

PJ Palmer (Clarence, Ensemble) has always been "drawn" to this "inkredible" show. Tours: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Elf: The Musical. Regional: Goodspeed, Paper Mill, The MUNY, Stages STL, Casa Mañana, The REV, Maine State, Tuacahn, North Shore, Fulton, The Lex, KC Starlight, Short North Stage. For Quentin and Ulysses. It's better to sing outta "toon" than to never sing at all. @peejpalmer

JAKE TOMÉ ROTZ (Mascot, Ensemble). National Tour debut! Orlando native and University of Florida graduate. Regional: Titanic (Murdoch, TBTS), A Christmas Carol (Fred, Engeman), A Chorus Line (Greg, Palace), Jesus Christ Superstar (Peter, Palace). Special thanks to his family, friends, Matt, and DDO. jaketomerotz.com | @jaketrotz

KENNETH SWEENEY (Ensemble, u/s Dwayne, u/s Oscar Delacorte) is proud to make his National Tour debut! Favorite credits include Into the Woods and The Mystery of Edwin Drood. He owes everything to his incredible mother, considerably less to best friends Michael and Michael, and loves Kate endlessly! @_kennethsweeney_

Devyn Trondson (Mascot, Ensemble, u/s Valentina) is thrilled to join the National Tour of BOOP! Kansas City native (Go Chiefs!) and Shenandoah alum. Credits: Pretty Woman National & Japan Tour (Kit De Luca). Much love and endless thanks to her family, friends, and Resolute Artists Agency!

EVAN Michael Vaughan (Swing, u/s Dwayne) is ecstatic to be joining the company of BOOP! on his first National Tour! Credits: Hairspray (Duane), Legally Blonde (Emmett), The Wizard of Oz. Sending immense love and thanks to all his wonderful family, friends, and Hudson Artists Agency! @evanmvaughan

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Related Stories 1 BOOP! THE MUSICAL National Tour Holding Virtual Open Call For Title Role

BOOP! The Musical is holding a virtual open call for its title role for the upcoming national tour. Director Jerry Mitchell took to social media to share information about the open call, sharing a link to submit.