Oh, Mary! is hitting the road—and its new company is ready to unleash Mary Todd Lincoln on the rest of America.

Cole Escola’s Tony Award-winning comedy continues to delight audiences on Broadway and in London, and now the acclaimed play is preparing to launch its national tour. BroadwayWorld caught up with the tour’s cast and Tony Award-winning director Sam Pinkleton just before rehearsals got underway.

For Pinkleton, assembling a new company means finding performers who can capture the wonderfully off-kilter spirit of Oh, Mary! while making the roles entirely their own.

“This cast is demented,” he joked. “I think they’re completely the spirit of the show, but also a version of the show that we’ve never seen before. So I’m so excited about it.”

That excitement is shared by the actors, some of whom never imagined they would get the opportunity to step into Escola’s outrageous world.

“I can’t even say it’s a dream come true because it wasn’t even a dream that I thought I could have,” said Pooya Mohseni, who plays 'Mary’s Chaperone'. “So I’m extremely grateful to be part of it.”

Alaska echoed the sentiment: “Dream come true doesn’t really even capture it because it’s a role that spoke to me so much, but I was like, ‘There’s no way I’m ever gonna get to do that in my lifetime.’”

Most of all, the company is eager to introduce audiences across the country to the gleefully unhinged comedy that has already become a sensation in New York.

“Now we get to bring our reign of terror and chaos across the country,” joked Mike Cefalo. “It’s for the people. We get to bring it to the people, and that’s a huge honor.”

Check out the full interview with the cast and creative team of the Oh, Mary! national tour in the video!

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