Nominations Open For The 2026 BroadwayWorld Delaware Awards
Nominations are now open through October 31, 2026.
Nominations are now open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Delaware Awards.
The 2026 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2025 through September 30, 2026. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31, 2026.
After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!
This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia. Browse more regions here.
2026 BroadwayWorld Delaware Awards Categories
- Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
- Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
- Best Direction Of A Musical
- Best Direction Of A Play
- Best Ensemble
- Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
- Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
- Best Musical
- Best New Play Or Musical
- Best Performer In A Musical
- Best Performer In A Play
- Best Play
- Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
- Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
- Best Supporting Performer In A Play
- Favorite Local Theatre
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Hedwig and the Angry Inch
Milton Theatre (10/21-11/01)
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Beetlejuice JR.
Second Street Players (10/09-10/18)
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Run For Your Wife
Kent County Theatre Guile (9/11-9/26)
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FrUiTCaKeS
Second Street Players (11/27-12/06)
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FIREFLIES
Resident Ensemble Players (10/29-11/15)
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Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street
Milton Theatre (9/24-10/11)
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Angels in America: Millennium Approaches
Possum Point Players (9/11-9/20)
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ELF: The Musical
Milton Theatre (11/19-12/13)
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SLOW FOOD
Resident Ensemble Players (2/07-3/07)
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Golden Girls The Laughs Continue
The Playhouse on Rodney Square (10/17-10/17) VIDEOS