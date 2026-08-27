Video: Watch the JERSEY BOYS Tour Cast Perform 'My Boyfriend's Back' in Rehearsals

Jersey Boys is getting redy to hit the road for its 20th Anniversary North American Tour. Leading the company as the legendary ‘Four Seasons’ are Coby Oram as ‘Frankie Valli,’ Peyton Schoenhofer as ‘Bob Gaudio,’ Harry Sperduto as ‘Tommy DeVito,’ Owen McCredie as ‘Nick Massi,’ and Andrew Martin Maguire as ‘Frankie Valli, at certain performances.’

They are joined on tour by Alexis Aponte as ‘Lorraine,’ Sarah Coleman as ‘Francine,’ Ryan Hurley as ‘Norm Waxman,’ Sam Joseph as ‘Hank Majewski,’ Eliza Levy as ‘Mary Delgado,’ Nicholas Dion Reese as ‘Barry Belson,’ Andrew Sattler as ‘Bob Crewe,’ Grant Weathington as ‘Joe Pesci,’ and Jason Winfield as ‘Gyp DeCarlo.’ Sam Alan Johnson, Ryan Koch, and Lexie McEntire are Swings.

The new North American tour of Jersey Boys, produced by NETworks Presentations, will premiere at the Landmark Theatre in Syracuse, NY, then will continue to major markets throughout its first touring year including Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, San Francisco and more.

Jersey Boys is the behind-the-music true story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard… and the radio just couldn’t get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story – a story that has made them an international sensation all over again. The show features all their hits including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “December 1963 (Oh, What a Night),” “Walk Like A Man,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” “Beggin’” and “Working My Way Back To You.”

Watch in this video as the cast performs "My Boyfriend's Back" in rehearsals!

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