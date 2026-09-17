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Photos: FISH World Premiere at WP Theater Meets the Press

The play stars Alyssa May Gold, Sara Haider, Kario Marcel, Roxanna Hope Radja, and Yasmin Lara Ranz-Lind at WP Theater on Broadway.

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Photos: FISH World Premiere at WP Theater Meets the Press

The cast and creative team of Melis Aker's new play gathered for a press and media capture day on Tuesday, September 15, ahead of the production's first preview on September 26. Check out photos from the event below!

Directed by Tatiana Pandiani, the production will officially open October 11 and run through October 25, 2026 at WP Theater, located at 2162 Broadway at 76th Street.

The cast features Alyssa May Gold as Libby, Sara Haider as Isha, Kario Marcel as Jon, Roxanna Hope Radja as Ceyda and Yasmin Lara Ranz-Lind as Karya.

Set in London in 2016, the play follows 17-year-old Karya as she navigates the unresolved disappearance of her brother. When her mother's theory about his whereabouts begins to gain traction, Karya and her best friend devise an online experiment to test it. Their search for answers soon takes them into darker corners of the internet, in a coming-of-age story exploring grief, girlhood and the consequences of games that go too far.

The creative team includes set designer Emmie Finckel, Costume Designer Siena Zoë Allen, lighting designer Reza Behjat, sound designer G Clausen, intimacy director Judi Lewis Ockler and dialect coach Atticus Orsborn. Aisling Galvin serves as Production Stage Manager, with Morgan Grant as Assistant Stage Manager. Casting is by Kelly Gillespie, CSA and Joe Gery.

The production is presented by WP Theater and Signature Theatre Company in association with New Light Theater Project and consulting producer Noor Theatre.

Tickets range from $20-$100 and are available at WP Theater.

Photo Credit: Val Terranova

Photos: FISH World Premiere at WP Theater Meets the Press — photo 1 of 14


Roxanna Hope Radja

Photos: FISH World Premiere at WP Theater Meets the Press — photo 2 of 14


Melis Aker

Photos: FISH World Premiere at WP Theater Meets the Press — photo 3 of 14


Yasmin Ranz Lind, Alyssa May Gold

Photos: FISH World Premiere at WP Theater Meets the Press — photo 4 of 14


Sara Haider 

Photos: FISH World Premiere at WP Theater Meets the Press — photo 5 of 14


Producers

Photos: FISH World Premiere at WP Theater Meets the Press — photo 6 of 14


Tatiana Pandiani, Melis Aker

Photos: FISH World Premiere at WP Theater Meets the Press — photo 7 of 14


Tatiana Pandiani 

Photos: FISH World Premiere at WP Theater Meets the Press — photo 8 of 14


Company 

Photos: FISH World Premiere at WP Theater Meets the Press — photo 9 of 14


Yasmin Ranz Lind, Alyssa May Gold

Photos: FISH World Premiere at WP Theater Meets the Press — photo 10 of 14

Photos: FISH World Premiere at WP Theater Meets the Press — photo 11 of 14


Alyssa Gold

Photos: FISH World Premiere at WP Theater Meets the Press — photo 12 of 14


Company

Photos: FISH World Premiere at WP Theater Meets the Press — photo 13 of 14


Kario Marcel 

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Yasmin Ranz Lind

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