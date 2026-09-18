Exclusive: THE SOUND OF MUSIC Tour Star Cayleigh Capaldi Performs the Title Song
Capaldi performs "The Sound of Music" at the Laurie Beechman Theatre before hitting the role again with the iconic musical.
The hills are alive... all throughout North America! The Sound of Music continues its run on tour, with Cayleigh Capaldi leading as Maria Rainer. Watch an exclusive performance video of the tour's star singing the title song from the iconic musical at the Laurie Beechman Theatre, before they hit the road again.
The spirited, romantic and beloved story of Maria and the von Trapp family features an unforgettable Tony, GRAMMY and Academy Award-winning Best Score, including legendary favorites “My Favorite Things,” “Do-Re-Mi,” “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” “Edelweiss” and “The Sound of Music.”
Lisa Howard joins the company for their second year as the Mother Abbess, along with Kevin Earley as Captain Georg von Trapp, Nicholas Rodriguez as Max Detweiler, Kate Loprest as Elsa Schraeder, and Ariana Ferch as Liesl von Trapp. Check out their upcoming tour stops here.
The Sound of Music features music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse, suggested by “The Trapp Family Singers” by Maria Augusta Trapp. The 1965 Oscar-winning film recently celebrated its 60th anniversary and continues to be one of the most successful movie musicals of all time.
Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search?
Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you.
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...
BroadwayWorld Merch
Shirts, mugs, phone cases & more