Kayla Ryan Walsh Joins MAMMA MIA! North American Tour Cast; Rob Hancock to Play 'Harry Bright'

MAMMA MIA!, the musical based on the songs of ABBA, will welcome new and returning cast members to the North American Tour company as it continues its journey across the United States and Canada. Joining the company is Kayla Ryan Walsh, making her national Broadway tour debut as Rosie. Rob Hancock, who has been with the tour as part of the ensemble, will now be playing Harry Bright.

They join current principal cast members Jessica Crouch as Donna Sheridan, Juliette M. Ojeda as Sophie Sheridan, Jalynn Steele as Tanya, Leland Burnett as Bill Austin, Victor Wallace as Sam Carmichael and Grant Reynolds as Sky.

Also returning to the company are Tony Clements, Sam Harvey and Ryan Sander, who also serves as Dance Captain. They join Steven Gagliano (Eddie), Maddie Garbaty (Ali), Lena Owens (Lisa), Dominic Young (Pepper), Sarah Agrusa, Alessandra Antonelli, Julia Charkales, Kate Cummings, Jordan DeLeon, Nico DiPrimio, Andy Garcia, David Holbert, Alex Lanning, Makoa, Erica Mansfield, Jason Mulay, Faith Northcutt, Emma X. O'Loughlin, Blake Price, Sarah Santos, Lauren Soto, George Vickers V, and Kristina Walz. Headshots and bios for the full cast are available here.

Since premiering in London in 1999 and on Broadway in 2001, the irresistible musical has captured the hearts of millions around the globe. The sunny, funny tale of a mother, a daughter and three possible dads on a Greek island paradise, all unfolding to the storytelling magic of ABBA's timeless songs, has now been seen live on stage by 70 million people across the world and turned into two record-breaking movies – MAMMA MIA! The Movie and MAMMA MIA! Here We Go Again.

In its 28th year in London, MAMMA MIA! has been seen by more than 11 million people and has played over almost 11,000 performances. It has broken box office records in all three of its London homes, and is the 3rd longest running musical in West End history. MAMMA MIA! opened on Broadway in 2001 where it played for what was then a record-breaking 14 years, first at the Winter Garden Theatre, then at the Broadhurst Theatre. The show also toured North America from 2000-2017 with four different touring companies spanning this period. The 25th Anniversary Tour launched in Denver, CO in October 2023 before returning to the Winter Garden for its recent six-month run.

Also produced by Craymer, MAMMA MIA! The Movie became the highest grossing live action musical film of all time upon its release in 2008. A second film, MAMMA MIA! Here We Go Again, opened in July 2018 and is the most successful live musical movie sequel of all time. The films starred a host of stars including Meryl Streep, Christine Baranski, Julie Walters, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Stellan Skarsgård, Amanda Seyfried, Dominic Cooper, Lily James and Cher.

With music & lyrics by Benny Andersson & Björn Ulvaeus, MAMMA MIA! is written by Catherine Johnson, directed by Phyllida Lloyd and choreographed by Anthony Van Laast. The production is designed by Mark Thompson, with lighting design by Howard Harrison, sound design by Andrew Bruce & Bobby Aitken, and musical supervision, additional material & arrangements by Martin Koch.

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