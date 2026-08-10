Cast Set For New Version of THE BODYGUARD on North American Tour

The full cast has been set for the new North American tour of THE BODYGUARD the Musical. The musical will tech and launch a new, re-envisioned production in Toledo, Ohio in October 2026. Led by director Samantha Saltzman, the production will play more than 50 cities in its first year.

The cast will be led by Brooke Bailey (Rachel Marron), with Jonathan Blansfield (Frank Farmer), Erica Burkett (Rachel Marron-Alternate), Andrea Simpson (Nicki Marron), Keyshawn Brian Steele (Tony Scibelli), Anthony S. Goolsby (Bill Devaney), Ethan Hall (Stalker), Riki Stevens (Sy Spector), Carmelo Kelly (Fletcher), and Shiloh Prendergast (Fletcher).

The cast also includes Cedric Jamaal Greene, Cydney Heard, Tanner Jarrett Kirol, Joe Love, Lucy Mangion, Yurika Ono, Camal Pugh, Courtney Genoveva Saffold, Samantha Scott, and Scott Willits.

Joining Saltzman on the creative team, THE BODYGUARD the Musical features a book by Alexander Dinelaris, choreography by Jim Cooney, music supervision and additional orchestrations by Darryl Archibald, scenic design by Christine Peters, lighting design by Craig Stelzenmuller, sound design by Joshua D. Reid, costume design by Whitney Locher, hair and wig design by Liz Printz. Casting is by ARC.

Based on the 1992 film starring Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner, THE BODYGUARD the Musical combines high-stakes suspense with unforgettable music. Former Secret Service agent turned bodyguard, Frank Farmer, is hired to protect superstar Rachel Marron from an unknown stalker. Both expect to be in charge of their situation - what they don’t expect is to fall in love.

THE BODYGUARD features a host of songs made famous by Whitney Houston including “Queen of the Night,” “So Emotional,” “I Will Always Love You,” “I Wanna Dance with Somebody,” "Saving All My Love," and "One Moment in Time", alongside thrilling plot twists and emotional drama.

“There’s something incredibly special about THE BODYGUARD the Musical – it’s a story audiences have loved for over 30 years, paired with some of the most iconic songs in music history,” said director Samantha Saltzman. “We’re honoring that legacy while creating a production that feels fresh, emotional, and deeply human on stage. It’s the music you love, the story you remember, and a production that lets you experience it in a whole new way.”

Originally produced in the West End of London by Michael Harrison and David Ian from 2012 to 2014, THE BODYGUARD the Musical made its North American premiere at the Paper Mill Playhouse in Millburn, New Jersey on November 25, 2016. After its limited engagement, the U.S. tour opened in Minneapolis, MN at the Orpheum Theatre on January 10, 2017 bringing the show to 42 cities across the country. THE BODYGUARD the Musical’s continuous international success has brought productions in various languages across the world including the UK, Ireland and Monaco; Utrecht, Netherlands; Seoul, Korea; Australia; a West End revival; and many more countries.

Based on the Warner Bros film and screenplay by Lawrence Kasdan, THE BODYGUARD the Musical is produced with the permission of Warner Bros. Theater Ventures, Inc. THE BODYGUARD the Musical is presented through special arrangement with Theatrical Rights Worldwide.

Tour Dates

October 15–18, 2026 — Toledo, OH — Stranahan Theatre

October 20–21, 2026 — Elmira, NY — Warner Theatre

October 23–25, 2026 — Providence, RI — PPAC

October 27–28, 2026 — Akron, OH — Playhouse Square / EJ Thomas Hall

October 30, 2026 — Reading, PA — Santander Performing Arts Center

November 1, 2026 — Binghamton, NY — Forum Theatre

November 6–8, 2026 — Worcester, MA — Hanover Theatre

November 10–15, 2026 — Norfolk, VA — Harrison Opera House

November 17–22, 2026 — North Charleston, SC — North Charleston PAC

November 24, 2026 — Roanoke, VA — Civic Center

November 25, 2026 — Charleston, WV — Clay Center

November 27–29, 2026 — West Palm Beach, FL — Kravis Center

November 30–December 2, 2026 — Sarasota, FL — Van Wezel

December 4–6, 2026 — South Bend, IN — Morris Performing Arts Center

December 8–13, 2026 — Durham, NC — DPAC

January 5–10, 2027 — Kansas City, MO — Kauffman Center

January 11–13, 2027 — Wichita, KS — Century II Concert Hall

January 15–17, 2027 — El Paso, TX — Abraham Chavez Theatre

January 18, 2027 — Midland, TX — Wagner Noel PAC

January 19, 2027 — Abilene, TX — Abilene Convention Center Auditorium

January 21–24, 2027 — Albuquerque, NM — Popejoy Hall

January 25–27, 2027 — Colorado Springs, CO — Pikes Peak

January 29–31, 2027 — Lubbock, TX — Buddy Holly Hall

February 2–7, 2027 — San Jose, CA — San Jose Center for the Performing Arts

February 16–21, 2027 — Palm Desert, CA — McCallum Theater

February 23–28, 2027 — Tucson, AZ — Centennial Hall

March 2–7, 2027 — Los Angeles, CA — Pantages

March 9–14, 2027 — Reno, NV — Pioneer Center

March 15–16, 2027 — Fresno, CA — Saroyan Theatre

March 17–19, 2027 — Thousand Oaks, CA — Civic Arts Plaza

March 30–31, 2027 — Fort Wayne, IN — Embassy Theatre

April 2–4, 2027 — Oklahoma City, OK — Civic Center Music Hall

April 6–18, 2027 — Chicago, IL — CIBC

April 20–24, 2027 — Syracuse, NY — Landmark Theatre

April 27–May 2, 2027 — Greensboro, NC — Tanger Center

May 4–5, 2027 — Erie, PA — Warner Theatre

May 7–9, 2027 — Wilmington, DE — Playhouse on Rodney Square

May 11–12, 2027 — Peoria, IL — Civic Center

May 14–16, 2027 — Atlanta, GA — Fox Theatre

May 18–23, 2027 — Washington, DC — National Theatre

June 8–13, 2027 — Milwaukee, WI — Marcus Center

June 22, 2027 — Cedar Rapids, IA — Paramount Theater

June 23, 2027 — Davenport, IA — Adler Theater

July 6–11, 2027 — Vancouver, BC — Queen Elizabeth Theatre

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