THE WIZ National Tour is Coming to The Playhouse On Rodney Square
Performances will run October 23 to October 25.
Following a run on Broadway, The Wiz national tour is set to play from October 23 to October 25 at The Playhouse on Rodney Square in Wilmington, DE.
From its iconic score packed with soul, gospel, rock and '70s funk to its stirring tale of Dorothy's journey to find her place in a contemporary world, that trailblazing spirit comes to life in this bold, joy-filled production, reimagined for the stage. The Wiz is a celebration of music, movement, Black culture and community that honors the show's extraordinary legacy while carrying its magic forward.
Leading this new company are 'American Idol' Season 23 finalist Gabby Samone as Dorothy, international vocalist and actor Bryan DeMond as The Wiz, 'The Voice' Season 28 contestant Toni Lorene Baker as Glinda, April Renee Moye as Aunt Em/Evillene; multi-award-winning Gospel recording artist and 'The Voice' Season 20 Live Playoffs contestant Jose E. Figueroa Jr. as Scarecrow, Jaelen Spellman as Tinman; and 'The Voice' Season 25 Winner Asher HaVon as Lion.
The ensemble features Maurissa Cunningham, Ary'ana N. Davis, Marcus Elliott, Jay Fuqua, Chelsea Nicole Green, Malik Jordan, Kianna Kelly-Futch, Morgan Lewis, Travis Lucas, Kaiel Lynice Maynor, Allen McBride, Matthew J. McCray, John Ray Jr., Nadia Richardson, Khi'shawn A'quez Robinson, Vertreace Sanders and Daisy Wilson-Dzogbe.
Featuring a book by William F. Brown and music by Charlie Smalls, the production is directed by Schele Williams (Aida, The Notebook) and choreographed by JaQuel Knight (Beyoncé's 'Single Ladies,' Black is King), with Amber Ruffin ('The Amber Ruffin Show,' 'Late Night With Seth Meyers') as Writer of Additional Material and Additional Music By Luther Vandross and Timothy Graphenreed.
|
Powered by
|
Hedwig and the Angry Inch
Milton Theatre (10/21-11/01)
|
Run For Your Wife
Kent County Theatre Guile (9/11-9/26)
|
GASLIGHT
Resident Ensemble Players (4/22-5/09)
|
FrUiTCaKeS
Second Street Players (11/27-12/06)
|
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street
Milton Theatre (9/24-10/11)
|
FIREFLIES
Resident Ensemble Players (10/29-11/15)
|
ELF: The Musical
Milton Theatre (11/19-12/13)
|
Angels in America: Millennium Approaches
Possum Point Players (9/11-9/20)
|
Beetlejuice JR.
Second Street Players (10/09-10/18)
|
Golden Girls The Laughs Continue
The Playhouse on Rodney Square (10/17-10/17) VIDEOS