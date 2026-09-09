THE WIZ National Tour is Coming to The Playhouse On Rodney Square

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Following a run on Broadway, The Wiz national tour is set to play from October 23 to October 25 at The Playhouse on Rodney Square in Wilmington, DE.

From its iconic score packed with soul, gospel, rock and '70s funk to its stirring tale of Dorothy's journey to find her place in a contemporary world, that trailblazing spirit comes to life in this bold, joy-filled production, reimagined for the stage. The Wiz is a celebration of music, movement, Black culture and community that honors the show's extraordinary legacy while carrying its magic forward.

Leading this new company are 'American Idol' Season 23 finalist Gabby Samone as Dorothy, international vocalist and actor Bryan DeMond as The Wiz, 'The Voice' Season 28 contestant Toni Lorene Baker as Glinda, April Renee Moye as Aunt Em/Evillene; multi-award-winning Gospel recording artist and 'The Voice' Season 20 Live Playoffs contestant Jose E. Figueroa Jr. as Scarecrow, Jaelen Spellman as Tinman; and 'The Voice' Season 25 Winner Asher HaVon as Lion.

The ensemble features Maurissa Cunningham, Ary'ana N. Davis, Marcus Elliott, Jay Fuqua, Chelsea Nicole Green, Malik Jordan, Kianna Kelly-Futch, Morgan Lewis, Travis Lucas, Kaiel Lynice Maynor, Allen McBride, Matthew J. McCray, John Ray Jr., Nadia Richardson, Khi'shawn A'quez Robinson, Vertreace Sanders and Daisy Wilson-Dzogbe.

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