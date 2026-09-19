 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Gunther Carling at City Winery – One Dazzling Surprise After Another

If Louis Prima and Louis Armstrong had grown up on a steady diet of Swedish meatballs, the result might very well have been Sweden’s Gunhild Carling.

By:
Gunther Carling at City Winery – One Dazzling Surprise After Another

Like a magician who somehow keeps producing one dazzling surprise after another from up her sleeve, entertainer musician extraordinaire Gunhild Carling had the City Winery audience at Pier 57 on the edge of its seat last night, as her jazz/pop music and showmanship delivered one thrilling song after another. 

If Louis Prima and Louis Armstrong had grown up on a steady diet of Swedish meatballs, the result might very well have been Sweden’s Gunhild Carling. She has Prima’s wild, infectious energy and Armstrong’s unmistakable trumpet phrasing and vocal flair—and she brings it all to the stage with a show-business sensibility and proficiency on many instruments that is impossible to resist.

Remember those circus clown cars where you were convinced there couldn’t possibly be room for another performer, only to have one more, and then another, and another, somehow climb out? That’s Gunhild Carling’s band. Just when you think you’ve seen the last great musician, out comes another one—each more talented and entertaining than the next, including her brother Max Carling.

A special shout-out to NYC and Birdland favorite drummer Daniel Glass, who delivered some amazing solos that had the audience cheering.

It felt like one great Bon Voyage party last night on Pier 57. And the next time Carling’s ship comes sailing into town, make sure you don’t miss the boat.

Gunhild Carling and her band are definitely a unique musical experience—part jazz concert, part circus, and completely entertaining.

Gunther Carling at City Winery – One Dazzling Surprise After Another Image


Gunhild Carling

Gunther Carling at City Winery – One Dazzling Surprise After Another Image


Gunhild Carling

Gunther Carling at City Winery – One Dazzling Surprise After Another Image


Gunhild Carling

Gunther Carling at City Winery – One Dazzling Surprise After Another Image


Max Carling, Clarinet, Neil Fontano, Piano, Gunhild Carling

Gunther Carling at City Winery – One Dazzling Surprise After Another Image


Max Carling

Gunther Carling at City Winery – One Dazzling Surprise After Another Image


Gunhild Carling, Nimrod Speaks, Bass

Gunther Carling at City Winery – One Dazzling Surprise After Another Image


Max Carling & Gunhild Carling

Gunther Carling at City Winery – One Dazzling Surprise After Another Image


Daniel Glass

Gunther Carling at City Winery – One Dazzling Surprise After Another Image


Daniel Glass

Gunther Carling at City Winery – One Dazzling Surprise After Another Image


Gunhild Carling

Gunther Carling at City Winery – One Dazzling Surprise After Another Image


Max Carling

Gunther Carling at City Winery – One Dazzling Surprise After Another Image


Gunhild Carling

Gunther Carling at City Winery – One Dazzling Surprise After Another Image


Gunhild Carling

Gunther Carling at City Winery – One Dazzling Surprise After Another Image


Gunhild Carling

Gunther Carling at City Winery – One Dazzling Surprise After Another Image


City Winery

Gunther Carling at City Winery – One Dazzling Surprise After Another Image


Gunhild Carling

Gunther Carling at City Winery – One Dazzling Surprise After Another Image


Gunhild Carling

Gunther Carling at City Winery – One Dazzling Surprise After Another Image


Gunhild Carling

Gunther Carling at City Winery – One Dazzling Surprise After Another Image


Pier 57

Gunther Carling at City Winery – One Dazzling Surprise After Another Image


Pier 57

Gunther Carling at City Winery – One Dazzling Surprise After Another Image


City Winery

Gunther Carling at City Winery – One Dazzling Surprise After Another Image


Coming Attractions

Gunther Carling at City Winery – One Dazzling Surprise After Another Image


Coming Attractions

Gunther Carling at City Winery – One Dazzling Surprise After Another Image

More on City Winery - the Loft
Recent Articles
Gunhild Carling to Perform at The Loft/City Winery NYC
Gunhild Carling to Perform at The Loft/City Winery NYC
7/24/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Cabaret SHOWS

The Doctor Will See You Now (Live EP Recording) in Cabaret The Doctor Will See You Now (Live EP Recording)
The Cutting Room (9/21-9/21)
Jensen Freeman: Neon Nights in Cabaret Jensen Freeman: Neon Nights
Laurie Beechman Theatre (9/26-9/26) PHOTOS
The Beat Goes On in Cabaret The Beat Goes On
Don't Tell Mama (10/08-10/08)
Timeless: A Tribute to Bernadette Peters in Cabaret Timeless: A Tribute to Bernadette Peters
Don't Tell Mama (10/04-10/04)
Love or Death? in Cabaret Love or Death?
Don't Tell Mama (4/19-10/10) PHOTOS
Carols for a Cause in Cabaret Carols for a Cause
54 Below (10/11-10/11)
Leo Sidran: All Bets Are Off in Cabaret Leo Sidran: All Bets Are Off
Joe's Pub at The Public Theater (11/27-11/27)
54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits! in Cabaret 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits!
54 Below (10/17-10/17)
Voices of Empowerment Take Center Stage in Cabaret Voices of Empowerment Take Center Stage
54 Below (9/21-9/21)
54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits! in Cabaret 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits!
54 Below (12/10-12/10)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You