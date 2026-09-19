Gunther Carling at City Winery – One Dazzling Surprise After Another
If Louis Prima and Louis Armstrong had grown up on a steady diet of Swedish meatballs, the result might very well have been Sweden’s Gunhild Carling.
Like a magician who somehow keeps producing one dazzling surprise after another from up her sleeve, entertainer musician extraordinaire Gunhild Carling had the City Winery audience at Pier 57 on the edge of its seat last night, as her jazz/pop music and showmanship delivered one thrilling song after another.
If Louis Prima and Louis Armstrong had grown up on a steady diet of Swedish meatballs, the result might very well have been Sweden’s Gunhild Carling. She has Prima’s wild, infectious energy and Armstrong’s unmistakable trumpet phrasing and vocal flair—and she brings it all to the stage with a show-business sensibility and proficiency on many instruments that is impossible to resist.
Remember those circus clown cars where you were convinced there couldn’t possibly be room for another performer, only to have one more, and then another, and another, somehow climb out? That’s Gunhild Carling’s band. Just when you think you’ve seen the last great musician, out comes another one—each more talented and entertaining than the next, including her brother Max Carling.
A special shout-out to NYC and Birdland favorite drummer Daniel Glass, who delivered some amazing solos that had the audience cheering.
It felt like one great Bon Voyage party last night on Pier 57. And the next time Carling’s ship comes sailing into town, make sure you don’t miss the boat.
Gunhild Carling and her band are definitely a unique musical experience—part jazz concert, part circus, and completely entertaining.
Max Carling, Clarinet, Neil Fontano, Piano, Gunhild Carling
Max Carling
Gunhild Carling, Nimrod Speaks, Bass
Max Carling & Gunhild Carling
Max Carling
City Winery
Pier 57
Pier 57
City Winery
Coming Attractions
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