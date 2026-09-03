Cast Set For THE OUTSIDERS Tour Second Year

Casting has been announced for the second year of the North American tour of The Outsiders. Beginning September 19 in Denver, the principal cast will be led by Nolan White as Ponyboy Curtis, Bonale Fambrini as Johnny Cade, Anthony Garcia as Dallas Winston (beginning October 6), Travis Roy Rogers as Darrel Curtis, Corbin Drew Ross as Sodapop Curtis, Emma Hearn as Cherry Valance, Jaydon Nget as Two-Bit, Gabriel White Marín as Bob, and Dante D'Antonio as Paul. Tyler Jordan Wesley will perform the role of Dallas Winston through October 4.

The touring company will also feature Seth Ajani, Christian Arredondo, Kevin Avila, Brian Ho Pui Cheung, Delaney Diaz, Gina Gagliano, Will Hastreiter, Tyson Hill, Hannah Jennens, Katie Riedel, Hayden Rivas, Luke Sabracos, Johnathan Tanner, Rodney Thompson Jr., Alyssa Villareal, and Jordan DeAndre Williams.

During its first year on the road, the tour visited 35 cities and welcomed over 900,000 patrons. The acclaimed production will continue across North America including engagements at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, the show's West Coast premiere at the Hollywood Pantages in Los Angeles, and multi-week stops in Costa Mesa, Seattle, and San Francisco.

Selling over $75 million in tickets during its first year on the road, the North American tour of The Outsiders recouped its capitalization after just 29 weeks and generated an estimated $320 million in local economic impact. In addition to its commercial success, the production has made a meaningful local impact through The Stay Gold Project, a nationwide educational initiative ensuring that cost is never a barrier to young people experiencing The Outsiders in their city. In partnership with the SONIC Foundation and private donors, the program has expanded from Broadway to cities across the country, providing approximately 4,000 subsidized tickets to students and educators, while also providing post-show discussions and a comprehensive educational study-guide.

The winner of four 2024 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, The Outsiders features a book by Tony Award nominee Adam Rapp with Tony Award winner Justin Levine, music and lyrics by Tony Award nominees Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance) and Justin Levine, music supervision, orchestration & arrangements by Justin Levine, choreography by Tony Award nominees Rick Kuperman & Jeff Kuperman and is directed by Tony Award winner Danya Taymor.

The Outsiders features Scenography by Tony Award nominees AMP featuring Tatiana Kahvegian, Costume Design by Sarafina Bush, Lighting Design by Tony Award winner Brian MacDevitt, Sound Design by Tony Award winner Cody Spencer, Projection Design by Tony Award winner Hana S. Kim, Special Effects Design by Jeremy Chernick & Lillis Meeh, Hair & Wig Design by Alberto “Albee” Alvarado, Makeup Design by Tishonna Ferguson, Sound Effects Specialist Taylor Bense, Creative Consultant Jack Viertel, Speech Text & Dialect Coach Gigi Buffington, Music Supervision & Additional Orchestrations by Tony Award nominee Matt Hinkley, Music Direction by Remy Kurs, Production Supervision by Beverly Jenkins, Production Stage Management by Edmond O'Neal. Casting is by The TRC Company/Xavier Rubiano, CSA.

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