Cast Set for SWEENEY TODD at The historic Milton Theatre

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The historic Milton Theatre has revealed the cast for its upcoming Mainstage Production of Stephen Sondheim's dark and witty musical masterpiece, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. Running for 17 performances from September 24 through October 11, this immersive production brings the dark streets of 19th-century London to life with a powerhouse cast of Broadway, Off-Broadway, and regional talent.

Leading the company in the title role of the vengeful barber, Sweeney Todd, is Delaware native James Verderamo, following his Off-Broadway run in Singfeld: A Musical About Nothing!. Joining him as his cunning and accomplice, Mrs. Lovett, is Caitie L. Moss, reprising one of musical theatre's most iconic roles.

Anthony Hope is played by Adam Forward, Johanna by Morgan Paige, Judge Turpin by Christopher Whipple, Adolfo Pirelli/Jonas Fogg by Mike Mags, Tobias Ragg by Devon Spencer-Lynch, Beggar Woman by Skylar Raye Noyes, and Beadle Bamford by Jake McCutcheon.

The ensemble features Jackson Barnes (Bird Seller / U/S Judge Turpin), Kevin Ilardi (U/S Pirelli, Fogg, Beadle), Kohl Pilgrim (U/S Anthony, Tobias), Jordan Kilgore (U/S Sweeney Todd), Gavin Guthrie (U/S Male Ensemble), Nadia Jewel Vito (U/S Mrs. Lovett), Juliette Marcella (U/S Beggar Woman), Skye Stauffer (U/S Johanna), and Marge Egeln (U/S Female Ensemble).

In addition to its stage company, this production will feature a full live orchestra, bringing the full symphonic scale and complexity of Sondheim's legendary, Tony Award-winning orchestrations to the Milton stage.

Under the baton of Music Director and Pit Director Tommy Bergeron, the orchestra includes Tommy Bergeron on piano, Cyndy Elliott on bass, Alexander Kravchenko on cello, Jill Mears on horn (with Hayley Stayman subbing October 3 and the October 4 matinee), Replacement on percussion, Dave Schiff on clarinet, Joe Plavin on bassoon, Mario Pino on trumpet, and Lila Wright on violin.

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