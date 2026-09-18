MARGINAL LOSS Reading to Come to Lincoln Center
The production features Anjelica Bosboom, Carla Briscoe, Gilly Caulo, Addie Guidry, and Rory Max Kaplan, directed by Mary Geerlof.
Cherry Lane Alternative, the non-profit creative development organization which relaunched earlier this spring, have announced that, in association with The Fifth Character and Tuesday's Promise, they will be presenting the first New York reading of the play Marginal Loss by Deborah Stein at The Clark Studio Theatre at Lincoln Center (Samuel B. & David Rose Building, 165 West 65th Street).
Marginal Loss is set in the days after 9/11, when the few surviving employees of an investment firm based near the top of the Twin Towers gather in a New Jersey warehouse. Shell-shocked and grief-stricken, they work around the clock to reconstruct what's left of their company. But as they struggle to recoup their losses they wonder: What does getting 'back to normal' really mean?
The cast for this reading features Anjelica Bosboom, Carla Briscoe, Gilly Caulo, Addie Guidry, and Rory Max Kaplan.
Marginal Loss had its world premiere at the 2018 Humana Festival of New American Plays at Actors Theatre of Louisville.
This reading of Marginal Loss is presented by The Fifth Character, in association with The Cherry Lane Alternative and Tuesday's Promise, as a special arrangement with United Talent Agency. General management is by Ampersand Theatrical Management, and Eric Carreiro is Associate Producer.
The presentation will help raise awareness of Tuesday's Promise and its ongoing work supporting those impacted by 9/11 and 9/11-related illnesses. The Cherry Lane Alternative is presenting this work during the 25th anniversary year, bringing attention to that continuing work that is particularly meaningful.
Part of The Cherry Lane Alternative's broader mission is to serve as a resource for the theatre community, supporting artists and fellow theatre organizations through partnerships, institutional guidance, and collaborative artistic initiatives. The association with The Fifth Character on Marginal Loss reflects that part of their work.
For more information, please visit clalt.org.
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...
|
A Baby For Me? No Thank You, Please!
Soho Playhouse (9/18-9/19)
|
LA GRINGA
Repertorio (2/08-12/31)
|
Bailey Swilley's Gimme A Sign!
Soho Playhouse (9/20-9/20)
|
Ukrainian Music Concert, Chervona Kalyna
2nd Street Cathedral (9/20-9/20)
|
LA CASA DE BERNARDA ALBA
Repertorio (11/15-12/31)
|
EN EL TIEMPO DE LAS MARIPOSAS
Repertorio (1/07-12/31)
|
After All These Years
AMT Theater (9/09-10/10)
|
Priscilla Queen of the Desert the Musical
Gallery Players (9/18-10/04) PHOTOS