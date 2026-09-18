MARGINAL LOSS Reading to Come to Lincoln Center

NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Cherry Lane Alternative, the non-profit creative development organization which relaunched earlier this spring, have announced that, in association with The Fifth Character and Tuesday's Promise, they will be presenting the first New York reading of the play Marginal Loss by Deborah Stein at The Clark Studio Theatre at Lincoln Center (Samuel B. & David Rose Building, 165 West 65th Street).

Marginal Loss is set in the days after 9/11, when the few surviving employees of an investment firm based near the top of the Twin Towers gather in a New Jersey warehouse. Shell-shocked and grief-stricken, they work around the clock to reconstruct what's left of their company. But as they struggle to recoup their losses they wonder: What does getting 'back to normal' really mean?

The cast for this reading features Anjelica Bosboom, Carla Briscoe, Gilly Caulo, Addie Guidry, and Rory Max Kaplan.

Marginal Loss had its world premiere at the 2018 Humana Festival of New American Plays at Actors Theatre of Louisville.

This reading of Marginal Loss is presented by The Fifth Character, in association with The Cherry Lane Alternative and Tuesday's Promise, as a special arrangement with United Talent Agency. General management is by Ampersand Theatrical Management, and Eric Carreiro is Associate Producer.

The presentation will help raise awareness of Tuesday's Promise and its ongoing work supporting those impacted by 9/11 and 9/11-related illnesses. The Cherry Lane Alternative is presenting this work during the 25th anniversary year, bringing attention to that continuing work that is particularly meaningful.

Part of The Cherry Lane Alternative's broader mission is to serve as a resource for the theatre community, supporting artists and fellow theatre organizations through partnerships, institutional guidance, and collaborative artistic initiatives. The association with The Fifth Character on Marginal Loss reflects that part of their work.

For more information, please visit clalt.org.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 43 Days 05 Hrs 49 Min 03 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Off-Broadway Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming