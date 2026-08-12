BASKERVILLE: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery to Open at Second Street Players
John Hurley and Michael Sites lead the cast as Holmes and Watson under Doug James's direction.
Second Street Players will present its late summer comedy-mystery, Ken Ludwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery.
Based on the classic, The Hound of the Baskervilles, by Arthur Conan Doyle, Ken Ludwig transforms it into a murderously funny adventure. To find the ingenious killer, Holmes and Watson must brave the desolate moors before a family curse dooms its newest heir. The intrepid investigators try to escape a dizzying web of clues, silly accents, disguises, and deceit as six actors portray more than forty characters.
Sherlock Holmes is portrayed by John Hurley, Watson by Michael Sites, Actor 1 by Zachariah Stutzman, Actor 2 by Brody Denning, Actress 1 by Karen Marshall and Actress 2 by Piper Drace.
Directed by Doug James, performances of Ken Ludwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery will be held at the Riverfront Theater, 2 South Walnut Street in Milford, DE. Show dates are scheduled for the weekends of August 21, 22, 23, and 28, 29, 30, 2026. Friday and Saturday shows begin at 7 p.m. and Sunday matinees begin at 2 p.m. Seats are $27 with a $2 discount available to seniors, students and SSP theater members.
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