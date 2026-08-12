BASKERVILLE: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery to Open at Second Street Players

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Second Street Players will present its late summer comedy-mystery, Ken Ludwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery.

Based on the classic, The Hound of the Baskervilles, by Arthur Conan Doyle, Ken Ludwig transforms it into a murderously funny adventure. To find the ingenious killer, Holmes and Watson must brave the desolate moors before a family curse dooms its newest heir. The intrepid investigators try to escape a dizzying web of clues, silly accents, disguises, and deceit as six actors portray more than forty characters.

Sherlock Holmes is portrayed by John Hurley, Watson by Michael Sites, Actor 1 by Zachariah Stutzman, Actor 2 by Brody Denning, Actress 1 by Karen Marshall and Actress 2 by Piper Drace.

Directed by Doug James, performances of Ken Ludwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery will be held at the Riverfront Theater, 2 South Walnut Street in Milford, DE. Show dates are scheduled for the weekends of August 21, 22, 23, and 28, 29, 30, 2026. Friday and Saturday shows begin at 7 p.m. and Sunday matinees begin at 2 p.m. Seats are $27 with a $2 discount available to seniors, students and SSP theater members.

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