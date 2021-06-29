Wood Artist Jeff Rogalski Exhibit Presented at Eisemann Center

Wood artist Jeff Roglaski's work titled Tasty Inedibles in Bite Size Pieces is on exhibit at the Charles W. Eisemann Center for Performing Arts at 2351 Performance Drive, Richardson, TX 75082. Building on a 30+ year career in marketing communications and design, Rogalski has developed a unique art form that features the end grain of exotic hardwoods. From his Artist's Statement: "Like the artist who paints with oils, I paint with wood! And as a wood artist, the vast selection of hardwood species from around the world with their remarkable and distinctive patterns, colors and configurations of their growth rings visible only in the end grain, becomes my artist's palette.

In 2011, I began making cutting boards. As my woodworking skills became more proficient and my creative designs and production methods more complex, my cutting boards began to look more like works of art. In this process, I saw the opportunity to introduce the world to the intricate, natural beauty of the striations in the growth rings - or end grain - where each hardwood species gracefully displays its own distinctive color and characteristic "fingerprint". Exotics like Bubinga, Padauk, Purple Heart, Wenge, Yellow Heart, Zebrawood, Nogal, Sapele, Lacewood offer a tasty assortment of visual flavors to the artist's palette. Most of the world has never seen the beauty hidden in the end grain, much less has known that such beauty, espe­cially in exotic hardwoods, even exists! Thus, the birthing of my EndGrainArt! I invite you to experience this exhibit as you would a smorgasbord buffet offering you an assortment of yummy delights!"



Gallery hours are 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm Monday through Friday and during all public events. The exhibit is free and open to the public. The Charles W. Eisemann Center is located at 2351 Performance Drive, Richardson, Texas 75082 in the Galatyn Park Urban Center adjacent to the Galatyn Park DART rail station. For more information on exhibits and events, visit the website at www.eisemanncenter.com.